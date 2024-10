If Stipe gets a highlight reel KO over Jones and rides off into the sunset? Hell yea. Why? Because fairy tale endings don't happen in MMA (outside of GSP). Fedor is a great example. The first 10 years of his career are legendary. The last 13? He went 9-6 and lost to guys who weren't great.



If Stipe can pull it off I'd give him the nod based on the quality of his wins. Nelson, Gonzaga, Hunt, Arlovski, Werdum, Overeem, JDS, Ngannou, Cormier x2, and Jones? That's a GOAT resume.



Problem is, I think he's got about a 5% chance of pulling it off with this much of a layoff and as old as he is.