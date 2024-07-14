Dober is Ford tough

Indeed. He was effortlessly throwing Drew to the ground as if he's a natural 55er. I almost want him to stay at LW. This dude is special.Silva is impressive. He has power of 55 and speed of 45
Good call, now I have something to do after the Ponzi fight. Looks like some of Miesha Tate's leaked photos from her icloud. .
he won´t stay in LW because his teammate, Mauricio Ruffy, is in LW.
She was WMMA moped. Would, but don't tellMake sure you look up Jessamyn Duke's leaked photos as well. Underrated.