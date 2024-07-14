Dober is Ford tough

Nabs said:
Indeed. He was effortlessly throwing Drew to the ground as if he's a natural 55er. I almost want him to stay at LW. This dude is special.
he won´t stay in LW because his teammate, Mauricio Ruffy, is in LW.

But don´t worry, Ruffy is much more talented than Jean Silva.
 
