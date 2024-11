this is what trying to gaslight people that biden is not mentally fucked gets youremember all the clowns like @Jack V Savage who were yelling at anyone daring to say biden is fucking senile.well, this is what you get. you played yourself.and dems need a normal person as a candidate. not all this tranny pushing, open borders, let's make fun of white men and men in general, pushing gay shit on children, celebrating crime and worshiping criminals, all the while saying it's not happening. dems won't win another fucking presidential election ever if they keep marching on this woke horseshit. this election proved how much people despise that. people literally overwhelmingly voted for a guy like trump to get away from that shit.learn this lesson or not. it's on you.making grade-school level strategies like "let's call republicans weird online!!! yeah!" got you only defeat and mockery.