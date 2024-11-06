Elections Do you think there was a better candidate that could have challenged Trump?

Make the election closer at the very least?

Or Trump is just too big of a anomaly in a sense?

He was going to be win regardless.

It seems that way, considering how many obstacles that man went through.

They keep trying to knock him down, but he keeps rising up.

The man has more lives than anyone out there.
 
PPPI1D.gif
 
Democrats didn't turn out and vote so it's not just a Trump thing. People just didn't fuck with Kamala.

I don't even know. I don't see an Obama level prospect waiting in the wings. I think Buttigieg would be a great candidate but no way the country is ever going to vote for a gay person in my lifetime.

Feels like they will want to manufacture a strong Latino candidate to recapture that demographic.
 
hilarious seeing the minority totally grasp straws at this blowout. keep grasping.
 
Bernie would have wiped the floor with him in every demographic in 2016. Trump is 100% the DNC’s fault. Suck on that gristle.
 
skysolo said:
PPPI1D.gif
Really more the platform I would say, the Dems were basically content to run a whole negative election race as they have every single election this century bar 2008, content to run almost totally on keeping the republicans out and offering almost nothing to there base.

I don't think this is a tactical error though, I'm sure there well aware they could win pretty easily by offering more BUT to do so is to get off the cooperate gravy train which much of the party has toughly sold their souls to same as the republicans.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
hilarious seeing the minority totally grasp straws at this blowout. keep grasping.
Perhaps, but Kamala was polling worse in all the polls before Biden dropped out than faceless Democrats. If the pollster simply inserted a young Democrat, this nameless Democrat was doing the best in those hypothetical head-to-heads at the time.

But Biden dipped, they slipped in Kamala, and the machine told everybody, "She's breaking records with fundraising!" and "Look at her crowds!" in what was such an obviously coordinated establishment play to fabricate likeability.

Nobody likes that bitch. There are many Democrats out there people might have liked. That's what the convention could have discovered. Kamala wasn't the incumbent, but they treated her like she was. She never won shit. What a mistake. They're paying for it.
 
this is what trying to gaslight people that biden is not mentally fucked gets you
remember all the clowns like @Jack V Savage who were yelling at anyone daring to say biden is fucking senile.

well, this is what you get. you played yourself.

and dems need a normal person as a candidate. not all this tranny pushing, open borders, let's make fun of white men and men in general, pushing gay shit on children, celebrating crime and worshiping criminals, all the while saying it's not happening. dems won't win another fucking presidential election ever if they keep marching on this woke horseshit. this election proved how much people despise that. people literally overwhelmingly voted for a guy like trump to get away from that shit.

learn this lesson or not. it's on you.
making grade-school level strategies like "let's call republicans weird online!!! yeah!" got you only defeat and mockery.
 
Absolutely. I could not have been alone in hoping for a better candidate who would stir something inside me and basically force me to vote for them. It just wasn't in the cards. They went for the "easy" win in their eyes, and it cost them a lot of voters who felt alienated.
 
Not running an unelected black woman that had low popularity, attached to a very unpopular administration and demonstrated terrible candidate traits in 2020 would definitely been a better idea than the path they chose.
 
Next election they need to drag out the most attractive, big titty woman that America has to offer! Make America Sexy Again - After 4 years of Trump - Slam dunk WIN -
 
Luthien said:
Next election they need to drag out the most attractive, big titty woman that America has to offer! Make America Sexy Again - After 4 years of Trump - Slam dunk WIN -
As a voting American, I endorse this idea
Big titty 2028 baby
 
Of course. The majority of the voters realized that electing Joe Biden was a mistake, and the voters saw Kamala as an extension of him. I think that there were several Democrats who would’ve done better, Mark Kelly being one name that comes to mind. The Dems screwed the pooch by propping up Sleepy Joe the last few years and then choosing his VP to be their nominee. With a decisive victory such as this for Trump, it’s clear that the voters were fed up.
 
Both political parties assumed
Trump and anti-Trump as their stance for everything.
No, i do not believe that was possible.
 
There are not many quality candidates worldwide on the left. It’s only the old school options that could connect with an electorate.

It has to be something to do with who gets into politics nowadays and why they do it. Most seem to jump from University to politics or are extremely obsessed with identity politics. This stuff doesn’t create unifying characteristics.
 
