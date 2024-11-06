Killer Kadoogan said: hilarious seeing the minority totally grasp straws at this blowout. keep grasping. Click to expand...

Perhaps, but Kamala was polling worse in all the polls before Biden dropped out thanDemocrats. If the pollster simply inserted a young Democrat, this nameless Democrat was doing the best in those hypothetical head-to-heads at the time.But Biden dipped, they slipped in Kamala, and the machine told everybody, "She's breaking records with fundraising!" and "Look at her crowds!" in what was such an obviously coordinated establishment play to fabricate likeability.Nobody likes that bitch. There are many Democrats out there people might have liked. That's what the convention could have discovered. Kamala wasn't the incumbent, but they treated her like she was. She never won shit. What a mistake. They're paying for it.