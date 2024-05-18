Do you think Michael Jordan would've won 2 more rings if he didn't pursue baseball?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,262
- Reaction score
- 42,617
The Houston Rockets I guess took advantage of him not being there and won two titles.
Saying that I think Olajuwon deserved those titles, he in my opinion is the greatest center ever.
But what do you guys say? You think Jordan and the bulls would've continued on winning 2 more titles. If Jordan didn't leave basketball during that period.
Saying that I think Olajuwon deserved those titles, he in my opinion is the greatest center ever.
But what do you guys say? You think Jordan and the bulls would've continued on winning 2 more titles. If Jordan didn't leave basketball during that period.