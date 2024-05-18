Do you think Michael Jordan would've won 2 more rings if he didn't pursue baseball?

  • Yes, without a doubt.

  • Yes, probably.

  • No, I don't believe so.

  • Too hard to say, not sure.

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The Houston Rockets I guess took advantage of him not being there and won two titles.

Saying that I think Olajuwon deserved those titles, he in my opinion is the greatest center ever.

But what do you guys say? You think Jordan and the bulls would've continued on winning 2 more titles. If Jordan didn't leave basketball during that period.

Yea, really good chance IMO. Jordan was the superstar but the Bulls were super strong in that era.

It's not like they would have gotten knocked out of the playoffs in the first round ::cough::Lakers::ahem::

ps agree on your take on Hakeem Olajuwon
 
Well said, thanks.
 
Doubtful. Jordan was a mental midget that needed to load manage for multiple seasons. Without his break, he likely would have burnt out and ended with 3 titles. Not everyone's capable of handling the pressure of being the best. He's a prime example of low mental fortitude.
 
The short answer is 94 maybe 95 no.

In 94 the Bulls still had Horace Grant and they took the Knicks to 7 games. The Rockets had not yet paired Hakeem with Drexler and Grant had not left the Bulls to join Shaq and Penny Hardaway. So yeah they'd have had a great chance in 94.

In 95 the Bulls lost both their starting bigs in Horace Grant and Bill Cartwright. They lost Grant to the team that would beat them the Magic. That was the real reason the 95 Bulls lost not Jordans rust he averaged over 30 in the playoffs. They were not beating the Magic and Rockets with the 95 roster where their leading rebounder was Scottie Pippen. Heck the Hornets gave the Bulls some trouble with Mourning in the 1st round. Before 1995 the Jordan Bulls had not won a single playoff series without Grant.

In 1996 the Bulls replaced Grant with Dennis Rodman and that was the main catylyst for their 2nd dynasty. The Bulls having Rodman and Grant being injured led to the Bulls sweeping the Magic in 1996.
 
1995 no way. They were done in their current state. Jordan was back for 30ish games when they got bounced. Rust my ass.

1994- they were still good, but the rockets had the bulls number in the prior seasons.
 
