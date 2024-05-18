Do you think Michael Jordan would've won 2 more rings if he didn't pursue baseball?

The short answer is 94 maybe 95 no.



In 94 the Bulls still had Horace Grant and they took the Knicks to 7 games. The Rockets had not yet paired Hakeem with Drexler and Grant had not left the Bulls to join Shaq and Penny Hardaway. So yeah they'd have had a great chance in 94.



In 95 the Bulls lost both their starting bigs in Horace Grant and Bill Cartwright. They lost Grant to the team that would beat them the Magic. That was the real reason the 95 Bulls lost not Jordans rust he averaged over 30 in the playoffs. They were not beating the Magic and Rockets with the 95 roster where their leading rebounder was Scottie Pippen. Heck the Hornets gave the Bulls some trouble with Mourning in the 1st round. Before 1995 the Jordan Bulls had not won a single playoff series without Grant.



In 1996 the Bulls replaced Grant with Dennis Rodman and that was the main catylyst for their 2nd dynasty. The Bulls having Rodman and Grant being injured led to the Bulls sweeping the Magic in 1996.