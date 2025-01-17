Do you think less of Arman after this? is he gonna be sus forever now for ruining our glorious main event?

For whatHe shouldn’t get a TS for as long as Islam is champ
Dude had us amped us fuck with his Islam killing physique and now we aint got SHIT.
BruhInjuries happen.
Weird take to think lesser of a fighter for getting injured. Fighting and losing a title shot while compromised can affect a fighter's whole career. They might never get the opportunity again if they lose badly.
But of course Sherdoggers who will never have to stand in those same shoes might think they are less manly, so they should fight even if a leg falls off.
Time to switch that AV, Dana sending Arman back to the Apex full timeI won’t pretend to know wtf happened but I bet nobody is more gutted by this than Arman himself.
He already lost. Declined fights now pull out day before? Nah fuck him the trust is severedFor what
I read that wrongHe already lost. Declined fights now pull out day before? Nah fuck him the trust is severed
ya gotta take into consideration the level of SusWhy would anyone think less of a fighter for getting injured? how pathetic are some of you?
This is for the TITLE.Sucks for him. Not nearly as bad as Khabib quitting during a failed weight cut against Tony (or anyone that does that).