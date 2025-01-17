  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Do you think less of Arman after this? is he gonna be sus forever now for ruining our glorious main event?

Is Arman to blame?

  • Yes, he is sus as fuck. My entertainment is forever compromised with him on the card.

    Votes: 11 55.0%

  • Nah man look, shit happens, he will be back.

    Votes: 6 30.0%

  • I dunno! It could be either OR.

    Votes: 3 15.0%
  • Total voters
    20
Dude had us amped us fuck with his Islam killing physique and now we aint got SHIT.


arman-tsarukyan-ufc-311.jpg
 
I don’t hold him getting injured against him, but Arman also talks a lot. He’s been given multiple opportunities to fight Islam and he’s declined every one because the conditions weren’t “perfect”. So it calls into question whether he could’ve sucked it up and competed this weekend.
 
I won’t pretend to know wtf happened but I bet nobody is more gutted by this than Arman himself.
 
I’d rather see Money Moicano get his shot, so I’m actually happen he’s out.
 
Injuries happen.

Weird take to think lesser of a fighter for getting injured. Fighting and losing a title fight while compromised can affect a fighter's whole career. They might never get the opportunity again if they lose badly.

But of course Sherdoggers who will never have to stand in those same shoes might think they are less manly, so they should fight even if a leg falls off.
 
He shouldn’t get a TS for as long as Islam is champ
 
OldBoy91 said:
Injuries happen.

Weird take to think lesser of a fighter for getting injured. Fighting and losing a title shot while compromised can affect a fighter's whole career. They might never get the opportunity again if they lose badly.

But of course Sherdoggers who will never have to stand in those same shoes might think they are less manly, so they should fight even if a leg falls off.
Bruh

we seent him YESTERDAY

aint no legs fallin off bro

Its not like he was training. He didnt look super drawn out and weak.
 
Why would anyone think less of a fighter for getting injured? how pathetic are some of you?
 
McSpikes said:
He already lost. Declined fights now pull out day before? Nah fuck him the trust is severed
I read that wrong

You right bro.

when you right you right.

Look at him yesterday bro, what the FUCK

arman-tsarukyan-ufc-311-pre-fight-press-conference.jpg
 
I think less of the UFC for not having a designated back up fighter ready. Arman has missed weight before and this was the first card of the year and a big one. Oliveira is there -- they should have just told Charles to stay ready.
 
Sucks for him. Not nearly as bad as Khabib quitting during a failed weight cut against Tony (or anyone that does that).

Maybe he has some other issue we don’t know. Sometimes other issues can create back pain at first (like a kidney stone) and sometimes an injury can just lock you up in bed (or a weird movement overly aggravates it).

I imagine he didn’t want to give up the opportunity and money over something trivial. This is a harder one to pass judgment not knowing when he made it this far already and pulled out at a strange point.
 
He coulda shaved his head thats 5 lbs right there
 
AfroBanana said:
Sucks for him. Not nearly as bad as Khabib quitting during a failed weight cut against Tony (or anyone that does that).
This is for the TITLE.

Tiramisu wouldnt have defeated Khabib for a title shot.
 
Card went from an all-time great to just good in a few hours.
 
