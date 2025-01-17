Do you think less of Arman after this? is he gonna be sus forever now for ruining our glorious main event?

Sucks for him. Not nearly as bad as Khabib quitting during a failed weight cut against Tony (or anyone that does that).



Maybe he has some other issue we don’t know. Sometimes other issues can create back pain at first (like a kidney stone) and sometimes an injury can just lock you up in bed (or a weird movement overly aggravates it).



I imagine he didn’t want to give up the opportunity and money over something trivial. This is a harder one to pass judgment not knowing when he made it this far already and pulled out at a strange point.