Do you think illia Topuria stays FW champ for a while, at least two years?

I think he's really solid and has the potential to stay on top for a while, but the more you fight, the more tape there is and the higher profile you are, the more that tape gets broken down and studied. People have already figured out he uses the Khabib tactic. Everything he does, feints, footwork, etc, is to pressure his opponent to be on their backfoot until they hit that inner octagon tape, and then he unloads with combos in striking where his opponents can't run without hitting the fence, or he shoots for a takedown and tries to wrap the legs.

He's very talented and well rounded but he's also hittable, and no human is immune to a knockout.



I'd wager someone comes along and figures him out or catches him in one of his next 3 fights. I don't see him staying on top like an Anderson Silva or anything. But who knows. This game is constantly changing and in 6 months from now the division will have brand new players. This sport evolves so fast.