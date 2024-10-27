Do you think Illia Topuria stays FW champ for a while, at least two years?

Do you think illia Topuria stays FW champ for a while, at least two years?

  • Total voters
    13
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,335
Reaction score
45,997
First overall if you had a crystal ball, what do you see?

He seems like he has what it takes to be a champion for a awhile in the FW division.

I believe he has the potential.

(Sorry about the poll I meant FW champ) lol

mixcollage-11-dec-2023-12-10-pm-8156.jpg
 
Last edited:
yes
when he enters the cage he steals oxygen with huge nose from the whole arena and his opponents fade away pretty fast
until some smart coach like David Tarverdyan or David Gaggins can debunk this strat noone is going to beat Lilian Torpedo
 
Max put him in some tough spots in that fight. He's not impossible to beat. Every title defense gets harder. Up to Topuria really. He could stay champ that long but I think if he's more inactive.
 
Looks like it so far. However, staying at the top is not easy. He needs 5 more wins just to tie Volk’s championship run. Will be a fun ride for sure.
 
Damn I made a mistake on my poll I meant FW champ. lol
 
Max's kicks to the knee were working. Would have been very interesting if it went a bit longer
 
Nobody even close to him right now. Maybe Volk rematch would be closer? But I don't think Volk is in his prime anymore after fighting Islam.
 
he has nothing new as he claims, gets hit often has a big hard head, his KO power is his weapon.
 
It's possible, I don't see anyone in the top 10 right now giving him much problems, I think he can beat Lopes and either of Aljo/Mosvar, Volk rematch probably goes well for him, then who knows maybe Murphy can rise and give him problems or some new blood coming in rises quickly and takes him out.

I don't think he can surpass Volk's run of which he will need another 6 defenses, that's a tough one but guess we will find out.
 
Hes gonna stay champ for as long as he wants. Theres nobody in fw that can beat him at the moment. I think islam Will avoid this fight unfortunately
 
I think he's really solid and has the potential to stay on top for a while, but the more you fight, the more tape there is and the higher profile you are, the more that tape gets broken down and studied. People have already figured out he uses the Khabib tactic. Everything he does, feints, footwork, etc, is to pressure his opponent to be on their backfoot until they hit that inner octagon tape, and then he unloads with combos in striking where his opponents can't run without hitting the fence, or he shoots for a takedown and tries to wrap the legs.
He's very talented and well rounded but he's also hittable, and no human is immune to a knockout.

I'd wager someone comes along and figures him out or catches him in one of his next 3 fights. I don't see him staying on top like an Anderson Silva or anything. But who knows. This game is constantly changing and in 6 months from now the division will have brand new players. This sport evolves so fast.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SteveColdStone
145 has perhaps the strongest run of champions ever. How far do you think Topuria can go?
Replies
6
Views
116
tritestill
tritestill
G
Topuria weighed in at 167.2 on fight day
Replies
10
Views
185
HuskySamoan
HuskySamoan
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Do you think there ever be a triple champ in the UFC?
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
taugrim
taugrim
TheMMAnalyst
Media Volk & Hooker Attempt Delusional Breakdown of Holloway/Topuria to Gaslight Themselves
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
3K
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,740
Messages
56,409,417
Members
175,205
Latest member
Imsonic

Share this page

Back
Top