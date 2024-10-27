Do you think illia Topuria stays FW champ for a while, at least two years?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First overall if you had a crystal ball, what do you see?
He seems like he has what it takes to be a champion for a awhile in the FW division.
I believe he has the potential.
(Sorry about the poll I meant FW champ) lol
