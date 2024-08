You are the guy that banned me for 35 days because I told you that Rozenstruik is too much for Pereira at HW because of the pressure, power and accuracy that he possesses.



Rozenstruik likes to stalk and pressure a lot, even if he intially doesn't throw much, but he keeps pressuring, waiting for you to make a mistake, then boom he counters you with his nice "no tell" hooks.

Pereira doesn't like to be pressured, he makes a lot of technical mistakes when he is pressured, which is bad habit to have against rozenstruik, who waits like a sniper for those kind of mistakes.



Also, when Roznestruik pressures, he stays calm and collected, he doesn't rush recklessly like jiri, but instead he looks for mistake to counter.