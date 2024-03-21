Do you think Auston Matthews will reach 70 goals for the season?

Last time a player hit 70 goals in a season was Alexander Mogilny and Teemu Selanne in 1992-1993 season. They both ended up with 76 goals.

No one has reached 70 goals since.

Matthews has played 67 games has 57 goals so far. 13 goals more to go. But only 14 games left.

He has to have a goal a game roughly. Maybe a hat trick along the way to make it happen.

I hope he does it, but I doubt it.
 
Nah, he'll top out at 65. He was on an insane pace for a bit there that put him in the conversation, but it's damn near impossible to keep it up and he's been leveling out as of late.
 
I think he'll make it, but have no basis for my opinion besides my sunshiny outlook on life.

Teemu Selanne was my guy in NHL 94 on the Sega Genesis.
 
