Do you think Auston Matthews will reach 70 goals for the season?

Last time a player hit 70 goals in a season was Alexander Mogilny and Teemu Selanne in 1992-1993 season. They both ended up with 76 goals.



No one has reached 70 goals since.



Matthews has played 67 games has 57 goals so far. 13 goals more to go. But only 14 games left.



He has to have a goal a game roughly. Maybe a hat trick along the way to make it happen.



I hope he does it, but I doubt it.