Do you think Connor McDavid will reach 2000 points in his career?

He's reaching a 1000 points in his career soon. In 616 games he has 927 career points. I'd say if he stays healthy and plays 1350 games in his career he'll break the 2000 point barrier.
Obviously Wayne Gretzky total career points record will never be broken. However can someone else break the 2000 points threshold. Only player to come close to it is Jaromir Jagr who played 1733 games and had 1921 total career points. Also played for 24 seasons in the NHL.
If McDavid can play about 20 seasons, he should be able to break the 2000 point barrier. He's only 27, I don't know if he even he's reached his prime yet. But again you never know with potential injuries. Knock on wood, hopefully he's injury free most of his career.
So do you think he'll do it?
