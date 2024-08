MMA as a sport is being held hostage and now it is faltering away because of Dana white now blatantly openly being against a certain Demographic Muslim Caucus and central Asian fighters. They are barring them from title fights, now even releasing some undefeated fighters.



Example the Poatan vs roundtree fight is the last straw.



First Dana refused to give Belal a title fight for years and he should have gotten it before forcing Belal to take more fights then he should have.

Now he barres Ankaleav from a title fight and everyone knows he is the best fighter in the division.

Cutting Mokaev while he is undefeated.

He forced Makhhaev to clean the entire division before he gave him title fight.

Same with Khabib he should have had title fight back in 2016

He even said recently Khamzat is gonna become top 5 if he beats fuking Robert Whittaker I mean why even take the risk if there is nothing on the line for you.

Where is Shavkat´s title fight? We hearing Colby



The UFC is the only sport in the world that is openly and publically xenophobic. (Dana is practising xenophobia openly without shame and proudly killing meritocracy or any resemblance of sport.



Honestly the UFC is minor league at this point because it is definitely not a place where best fighters fight each other. Someone has to save MMA and start a world league where actully the best can fight the best.



He is still trapped in that regional mindset which is backward and he is not the man to push this sport forward.



UFC/MMA is the only openly xenophobic sport in the world and which is kinda of backward. This sport will seriously benefit from a European takeover they know how to globalize sports and more in tune with the international markets. The UFC itself as format doesn´t work