Do you support Trump's "soft" invasion of Mexico?

It is beauty to hear because largest steel production corporations in U.S are owned by Mexico and India origin rich ppl. It is bussiness and nothing special. Trump previous 4 years of tenure as POTUS.
I do not understand why Mexico does not just reply to Trump, ...

''Yes we will absolutely work with the US to shut down the fentanyl crossing the border. First step is the US managing their side of the border and stopping the mass number of US guns flowing in to Mexico, that pay for the bulk of the drugs that then flow the other way. I look forward to President Trump working with us this first step to eliminating this problem.'
 
Because the Mexican government essentially works for the cartels.

I 100% approve of sending special forces. This isn't an act of 'war' as the dumbbell a few posts up said.

This is a police action.

This is what special forces should be used for. Not killing people in the middle east.

Wipe out the cartels and secure the border.
 
It's the only war worth fighting. They are on our border pumping super dangerous drugs that kill more Americans every year than the Vietnam War did.

Mexico has to be stopped and their president is 100% involved judging by her reaction.

Mexico fucked around and now they are about to find out

Shock and Awe 2025

We're going to unleash Star Wars on those cartels, overthrow the Mexican government, and install a new one.
 
Yeah, that'll stop the flow of migrants and refugees.

Overthrowing the Mexican government which leads to an all out civil war between rival factions trying to seize control of the country.

What could go wrong?

It worked so well in Iraq.
 
Nothing you say addresses why the US government should not take control of their border, if they are going to scream at other nations to secure their border.

Step one to ending drug sales is to cut off payment. You will NEVER do it by simply arresting drug dealers and confiscating drugs as that just raises the prices and more criminals step up. It is a masturbatory cycle that NEVER accomplishes anything except making the police feel good about arrests. But drug use soars as they do it.

If the US believes other Nations can control their border then prove it by controlling the US one. If you cut off the gun flow (PAYMENT) the problem shrinks massively and that is all within US control.

So give me a reason why you would not want the US do it? Demand it?
 
So you're saying don't arrest the dealers, arrest the users?

Hey other lefties, come check this guy out lmao
 
A lot of drug violence and overdoses could be avoided if recreational drug use was decriminalized and regulated the way alcohol is and marijuana in a lot states now.

I understand this is a radical idea, but you’re never gonna eliminate the demand for getting high.

At the end of the day, the war on drugs is a war on personal freedom.
 
man, if only america had the stones anymore to do some brutal imperial shit like this.
it won't happen.
 
What i am saying, for those who are not daft, is if you do not stop the ILLEGAL shipment of the guns in as payment, attacking the cartels as a way to try and top the fentanyl coming back into the US will do nothing.

Do you dispute that? Do you think if you can kill off enough cartel members that another will not step and just make the shipment at even greater profit?

Or is your view 'I don't care about results... i just want the theater of the battles'?
 
4momwz.jpg
 
The cartels regenerate in the current system because they have nothing to fear. US Special Forces is something to fear.
 
As someone who used to get high and doesn't any more, I just don't agree with that.

The vast, vast majority of people don't get high. It just feels like everyone does it when you do it because you only hang out with other users.

What ultimately got me to stop getting high? Opportunity. When I was young and working joe jobs, I felt hopeless. Then I started working for myself and realized the opportunity is all around us, we just have to reach for it.

It's a cultural issue that young people think working at McDonalds is a job and starting a business isn't. Literally any young guy can start a landscaping business and clear $1000 a week by themselves. All you need is a lawn mower, a weed whacker and a Ford Ranger.

That's a good example of a small business literally any young guy can start with a $10k car loan and a credit card.

People who straight up refuse to participate in society and just want to get high all day aren't the people we should be structuring society to cater to.
 
I get the jist of what you’re saying but a lot of drug addicts do contribute to society. Go to any construction site or building where roofing is being done. You’ll find several people on those sites that regularly smoke crack, sniff coke, or pop opioid pain pills.
 
Hell yeah. Pull all the money from helping Israel and Ukraine as well and put it towards defending America.
 
