As someone who used to get high and doesn't any more, I just don't agree with that.



The vast, vast majority of people don't get high. It just feels like everyone does it when you do it because you only hang out with other users.



What ultimately got me to stop getting high? Opportunity. When I was young and working joe jobs, I felt hopeless. Then I started working for myself and realized the opportunity is all around us, we just have to reach for it.



It's a cultural issue that young people think working at McDonalds is a job and starting a business isn't. Literally any young guy can start a landscaping business and clear $1000 a week by themselves. All you need is a lawn mower, a weed whacker and a Ford Ranger.



That's a good example of a small business literally any young guy can start with a $10k car loan and a credit card.



People who straight up refuse to participate in society and just want to get high all day aren't the people we should be structuring society to cater to.