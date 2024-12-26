I do not understand why Mexico does not just reply to Trump, ...
''Yes we will absolutely work with the US to shut down the fentanyl crossing the border. First step is the US managing their side of the border and stopping the mass number of US guns flowing in to Mexico, that pay for the bulk of the drugs that then flow the other way. I look forward to President Trump working with us this first step to eliminating this problem.'
Source?Trump is planning on sending special forces to Mexico to take out the cartels. Do you support this? I don't think the Mexican government approves of this.
Shock and Awe 2025
We're going to unleash Star Wars on those cartels, overthrow the Mexican government, and install a new one.
Nothing you say addresses why the US government should not take control of their border, if they are going to scream at other nations to secure their border.Because the Mexican government essentially works for the cartels.
I 100% approve of sending special forces. This isn't an act of 'war' as the dumbbell a few posts up said.
This is a police action.
This is what special forces should be used for. Not killing people in the middle east.
Wipe out the cartels and secure the border.
Step one to ending drug sales is to cut off payment. You will NEVER do it by simply arresting drug dealers and confiscating drugs as that just raises the prices and more criminals step up.
What i am saying, for those who are not daft, is if you do not stop the ILLEGAL shipment of the guns in as payment, attacking the cartels as a way to try and top the fentanyl coming back into the US will do nothing.So you're saying don't arrest the dealers, arrest the users?
Hey other lefties, come check this guy out lmao
Do you dispute that? Do you think if you can kill off enough cartel members that another will not step and just make the shipment at even greater profit?
Or is your view 'I don't care about results... i just want the theater of the battles'?
A lot of drug violence and overdoses could be avoided if recreational drug use was decriminalized and regulated the way alcohol is and marijuana in a lot states now.
I understand this is a radical idea, but you’re never gonna eliminate the demand for getting high.
I get the jist of what you’re saying but a lot of drug addicts do contribute to society. Go to any construction site or building where roofing is being done. You’ll find several people on those sites that regularly smoke crack, sniff coke, or pop opioid pain pills.As someone who used to get high and doesn't any more, I just don't agree with that.
The vast, vast majority of people don't get high. It just feels like everyone does it when you do it because you only hang out with other users.
What ultimately got me to stop getting high? Opportunity. When I was young and working joe jobs, I felt hopeless. Then I started working for myself and realized the opportunity is all around us, we just have to reach for it.
It's a cultural issue that young people think working at McDonalds is a job and starting a business isn't. Literally any young guy can start a landscaping business and clear $1000 a week by themselves. All you need is a lawn mower, a weed whacker and a Ford Ranger.
That's a good example of a small business literally any young guy can start with a $10k car loan and a credit card.
People who straight up refuse to participate in society and just want to get high all day aren't the people we should be structuring society to cater to.