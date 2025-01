MXZT said:



Do you guys smoke cigs?



I haven't smoked in about 6 years now. Don't crave for it at all. I remember my younger days when I first started going to clubs. The place just reeked with cigarette smoke and your clothes still smelled like cigarettes when you got home.Do you guys smoke cigs? Click to expand...

Great move to have stopped. That’s a solid investment in your health.I grew up when people smoked everywhere. Airplanes with dirty ashtrays seem such an impossible thing now, but I remember having to choose smoking or non smoking when booking tickets.My mother in law used to smoke a pack of day inside her house. Whenever we’d go visit we’d wash all our clothes as soon as we got back to our place. Disgusting.