Do you "separate the art from the artist" in mma?

73d7502b-17fa-4088-9ab1-032f596f8fa3_image.jpg



I refused to separate the two when I was younger but now I find that generally I can separate the fighter from the person, but there have been exceptions.
Colby has been annoying me to no end as well, both for his MAGA grift and calling the cops on everyone. I’ve never been a mega fan of his but again, he is a top tier wrestler at a time where wrestling is the strongest discipline in the UFC. He was very close to beating prime Usman and I would expect him to make a run for the belt again now that it seems Usman has fallen behind.

Are you able to separate the fighter from the person?
 
depends what we are talking about, if it's validating their skills and in ring accomplishments? Sure. If it's separating and being a fan? No. I don't like Jones and not a fan, but his in ring skill and accomplishment is undeniable. He's the goat and a D bag.
 
Yes. Roman Polanski would be a good example for me. IMO, The problem with Jon Jones is that even setting all the personal life issues aside, he still cheated like crazy. So even the art is tainted in this case.
 
No because that’s what the fighting is - evidence of their character.

I don’t watch fighting to see people get brutalised, I watch it to see people push through adversity and show heart, show what people capable of

I’ve never been interested in Jones career because he is a steroid cheater who won the majority of his fights by maintaining range using eye pokes. He has a few clips here and there doing gimmicky spinning shit to old man Bonnar and Stipe but that’s it
 
