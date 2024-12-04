Do you "separate the art from the artist" in mma?

I refused to separate the two when I was younger but now I find that generally I can separate the fighter from the person, but there have been exceptions.Colby has been annoying me to no end as well, both for his MAGA grift and calling the cops on everyone. I’ve never been a mega fan of his but again, he is a top tier wrestler at a time where wrestling is the strongest discipline in the UFC. He was very close to beating prime Usman and I would expect him to make a run for the belt again now that it seems Usman has fallen behind.Are you able to separate the fighter from the person?