Do you pronounce "short-lived" wrong?

Fedorgasm said: "short-lived" means something has a short life. So it has a long i sound like the word "hive"



So many people are saying it with the short i sound that most sources now claim that it's an "accepted" pronunciation.



Which is bullshit. Just because so many people get it wrong doesn't mean it's suddenly right.



If most people thought 2+2 = 5 then should we make 5 an acceptable answer to that equation? Click to expand...

Actually not to nitpick but that is exactly how language works.Words have no inherent meaning or pronunciation. Any meaning given to them is either by academics who try to insert a new word into the lexicon by telling us it and hoping it is adopted but more commonly it is simply by every day people making up a word and using it constantly until it becomes, by default, accepted and defined and pronounced that way.But yes TS, if you can rally enough people to pronounce it your way, then you can stave off the barbarians who are changing it over time.