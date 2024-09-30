Do you pronounce "short-lived" wrong?

Fedorgasm
"short-lived" means something has a short life. So it has a long i sound like the word "hive"
So many people are saying it with the short i sound that most sources now claim that it's an "accepted" pronunciation.
Which is bullshit. Just because so many people get it wrong doesn't mean it's suddenly right.
If most people thought 2+2 = 5 then should we make 5 an acceptable answer to that equation?
