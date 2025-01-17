Is OnlyFans becoming an acceptable career? Are we turning towards Hedonism?

I feel like OnlyFans other adult content has proliferated so much and it has become an acceptable type of careerin the eyes of society. There are so many countless young women who are getting into sex content online and it's kinda sorta taboo to look down on them by the mainstream. It seems to be getting more popular. I remember even just in the 90s, those TV shows would have young girls that have "slept with 20 men" and the audience would boo and shame them. Seems like there's a lot more incels now, but in general, sex work online is becoming more accepted by more and more people.