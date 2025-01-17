  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Is OnlyFans becoming an acceptable career? Are we turning towards Hedonism?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,801
Reaction score
2,138
I feel like OnlyFans other adult content has proliferated so much and it has become an acceptable type of careerin the eyes of society. There are so many countless young women who are getting into sex content online and it's kinda sorta taboo to look down on them by the mainstream. It seems to be getting more popular. I remember even just in the 90s, those TV shows would have young girls that have "slept with 20 men" and the audience would boo and shame them. Seems like there's a lot more incels now, but in general, sex work online is becoming more accepted by more and more people.
 
F1980 said:
I feel like OnlyFans other adult content has proliferated so much and it has become an acceptable type of careerin the eyes of society. There are so many countless young women who are getting into sex content online and it's kinda sorta taboo to look down on them by the mainstream. It seems to be getting more popular. I remember even just in the 90s, those TV shows would have young girls that have "slept with 20 men" and the audience would boo and shame them. Seems like there's a lot more incels now, but in general, sex work online is becoming more accepted by more and more people.
Click to expand...
A pandora box has been opened...simps and incels are part of this problem....fatherless behaviour from these women as well. It shows a lot about where our society is heading...at least the western society...you know a downfall is coming when these behaviours are getting normalized.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Enslaved on OnlyFans: Women describe lives of isolation, torment and sexual servitude
6 7 8
Replies
142
Views
4K
nhbbear
nhbbear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,388
Messages
56,775,084
Members
175,398
Latest member
JakobTheKing

Share this page

Back
Top