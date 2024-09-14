Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,866
- Reaction score
- 45,235
Tom Cruise has had a 42 year film career so far. Do you prefer the first half of his career or the second half?
First half of his career is more drama driven genre films, while his second half is more action driven genre films.
1981-2002:
Taps
The Outsiders
Risky Business
Top Gun
The Color of Money
Rain Man
Born of the Fourth July
Days of Thunder
A Few Good Men
Interview With the Vampire
Mission: Impossible
Jerry Maguire
Eyes Wide Shut
Magnolia
Vanilla Sky
Minority Report
2003-2023:
The Last Samurai
Collateral
War of the Worlds
Mission: Impossible III
Tropic Thunder
Valkyrie
Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol
Jack Reacher
Oblivion
Edge of Tomorrow
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation
American Made
Mission: Impossible - Fall Out
Top Gun: Maverick
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
First half of his career is more drama driven genre films, while his second half is more action driven genre films.
1981-2002:
Taps
The Outsiders
Risky Business
Top Gun
The Color of Money
Rain Man
Born of the Fourth July
Days of Thunder
A Few Good Men
Interview With the Vampire
Mission: Impossible
Jerry Maguire
Eyes Wide Shut
Magnolia
Vanilla Sky
Minority Report
2003-2023:
The Last Samurai
Collateral
War of the Worlds
Mission: Impossible III
Tropic Thunder
Valkyrie
Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol
Jack Reacher
Oblivion
Edge of Tomorrow
Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation
American Made
Mission: Impossible - Fall Out
Top Gun: Maverick
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One