Tom Cruise has had a 42 year film career so far. Do you prefer the first half of his career or the second half?



First half of his career is more drama driven genre films, while his second half is more action driven genre films.



1981-2002:



Taps

The Outsiders

Risky Business

Top Gun

The Color of Money

Rain Man

Born of the Fourth July

Days of Thunder

A Few Good Men

Interview With the Vampire

Mission: Impossible

Jerry Maguire

Eyes Wide Shut

Magnolia

Vanilla Sky

Minority Report



2003-2023:



The Last Samurai

Collateral

War of the Worlds

Mission: Impossible III

Tropic Thunder

Valkyrie

Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol

Jack Reacher

Oblivion

Edge of Tomorrow

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation

American Made

Mission: Impossible - Fall Out

Top Gun: Maverick

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One