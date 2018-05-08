Do you like gardening?

Find having a garden such a ballache. Used to living in apartments where I could sit on the balcony and do nothing. Now I have an house find gardening so tedious. If it's sunny I prefer to go out to a beer garden or out to a nice nearby town for the day anyway so rarely go out in the garden and when I do go in the garden, the fences are so low have to see my scum neighbours everytime I'm out there so soon go back in. I'm from the UK by the way so it's very rarely garden weather except the past week where it's been hotter than Spain.