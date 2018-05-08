Do you like gardening?

Find having a garden such a ballache. Used to living in apartments where I could sit on the balcony and do nothing. Now I have an house find gardening so tedious. If it's sunny I prefer to go out to a beer garden or out to a nice nearby town for the day anyway so rarely go out in the garden and when I do go in the garden, the fences are so low have to see my scum neighbours everytime I'm out there so soon go back in. I'm from the UK by the way so it's very rarely garden weather except the past week where it's been hotter than Spain.
 
You talking about gardening or landscaping. I have a raised garden and I only check up on it a few week for a couple minutes. Miracle grow is the shit.
 
I hate it my girl hates it and it's to damn expensive to hire someone so my yard looks like hell
 
I made the mistake of buying a house with a huge yard. I have a small flower bed and a cactus garden which I enjoy buy I hate having a lawn. Currently debating whether or not to go with desert landscaping
 
4R34Kn.gif
 
I just turned my balcony into a mini garden, planning on buying a house next year.

Been growing potatoes, salad leaves, tomatoes, spring onions and strawberries.

 
Lawns suck, but i enjoy tending to plants and flowers. Sadly i dont have a yard anymore, so i have to make do with house plants. Still fun.
 
No, I am at this point 80 bags of mulch deep and have only managed to handle a quarter of my property's gardens and trees at this point. Every two years probably go through around 250 bags of mulch.
 
Why would anyone use drugs when they could just mow a lawn?

Love all aspects of nature. I don't have a garden because I have an apartment but I have 2 dozen or so plants and small trees that I might bonsai.
 
Don't like gardening itself, but I think it's great to have a decent looking front and back lawn. My lawn is pretty standard. Would like to kick it up a notch, but at the same time make it low maintenance. Part of me wouldn't mind artificial turf in my backyard to replace the current grass. Low maintenance and save on water. Our patio cover is hopefully going up this week in the backyard. Plan to hang some string lights. A nice firepit would be great too. Will eventually put up some garden beds to grow vegetables though.
 
I love it. I grow a variety of tomatoes (Roma, beefsteak, cherry, Purple Cherokee), cucumbers, bell peppers, a wide swathe of hot peppers (jalapeno, habanero, scorpion, Fresno), green beans, chives, thyme, rosemary, basil, tarragon, lavender, berries (blueberry, strawberry, and blackberry), potatoes, strawberries, zucchini/squash. I'm sure I'm forgetting about something. It's really rewarding and tastes way better than the cardboard bullshit they have in grocery stores.
 
it’s not so bad. Nearly every passerby makes the same dumb comment though which really grinds my gears. “ohh,you can do mine later as well if you want”. Then when I show up later, trowel in hand, they just laugh and tell me to fuck off.
 
