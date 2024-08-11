Social Dog displaying OCD behaviour

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
4,814
Reaction score
3,971
So I have a jack russle mix, not sure what breed. Whenever I'm returning from walks she won't walk down the center of the driveway, but rather will pull back and insist on clinging to the right hand side, as if the whole driveway is a canyon and the route on the right is a walking trail. Any attempt to make her walk straight down the driveway will result in strong pulling back. If I do pull her to the front door she will insist on going back and walking down the right hand side. Even if she gets in the front door she will want to go back out and do it again.

A second oddity occurs every night when I let her out into the garden at the end of the day. She will often just sit or stand out there doing absolutely nothing. Any attempt to call her back is ignored until you actively have to go get her.

She's about 8 years old but this has been ongoing for about 5 years. For a Jack Russel she's very quiet but pretty jumpy at the slightest of sudden noises.
 
Like people, they have personality quirks. Dogs are just better than people in most aspects though, even when they have quirks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,834
Messages
56,011,772
Members
175,032
Latest member
Dales miksov

Share this page

Back
Top