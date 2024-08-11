So I have a jack russle mix, not sure what breed. Whenever I'm returning from walks she won't walk down the center of the driveway, but rather will pull back and insist on clinging to the right hand side, as if the whole driveway is a canyon and the route on the right is a walking trail. Any attempt to make her walk straight down the driveway will result in strong pulling back. If I do pull her to the front door she will insist on going back and walking down the right hand side. Even if she gets in the front door she will want to go back out and do it again.



A second oddity occurs every night when I let her out into the garden at the end of the day. She will often just sit or stand out there doing absolutely nothing. Any attempt to call her back is ignored until you actively have to go get her.



She's about 8 years old but this has been ongoing for about 5 years. For a Jack Russel she's very quiet but pretty jumpy at the slightest of sudden noises.