Do you have a discount store membership? (Costco/BJ's/Sam's)

Do you pay money to shop at these stores?
My gf wants to get a Costco card but I dunno..
Costco is the best
well I guess that settles it
seriously though, why do you like it?
The Kirkland brand is a quality substitute for the big brand names. Most of the time the Kirkland product is actually better and cheaper.
Costco is worth it if you like buying in bulk. They also have the best return policy so buying electronics from them is convenient. I like their optical center too. the glasses I bought from them were a lot cheaper than what my optometrist was selling
Costco is the best. Amazing return policy and free extended warranties.
Costco just let me return a 6 year old Projection TV....
