  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Do you have a discount store membership? (Costco/BJ's/Sam's)

mixmastermo

mixmastermo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
8,171
Reaction score
9,519
Do you pay money to shop at these stores?

My gf wants to get a Costco card but I dunno..
 
Meh, I got a Costco membership and ended up buying a few flats of bottled water and a shitload of pizza... which you can get at the front of the store without needing a card. I guess if you have a family it's probably a pretty great thing to have, but if your a sinlge guy that's kind of a minimalist anyways, not so much.
 
mixmastermo said:
well I guess that settles it

seriously though, why do you like it?
Click to expand...


The Kirkland brand is a quality substitute for the big brand names. Most of the time the Kirkland product is actually better and cheaper.


Costco is worth it if you like buying in bulk. They also have the best return policy so buying electronics from them is convenient. I like their optical center too. the glasses I bought from them were a lot cheaper than what my optometrist was selling
 
Last edited:
Costco is the only way to shop where I live. Lots of great prices and cash back with the Costco Amex. Cheapest gas too. So if you spend enough to recoup the membership it's a damn good option.
 
At this point in my life I don't have a use for one but I get my mom to meet me up there if I ever need anything lol. It's within 3 miles of both our houses. Great deals on furniture that you really don't give a shit about. (Guest room night stand)

I will probably join sams once little gotBooched gets here in July.
 
BoS said:
The Kirkland brand is a quality substitute for the big brand names. Most of the time the Kirkland product is actually better and cheaper.


Costco is worth it if you like buying in bulk. They also have the best return policy so buying electronics from them is convenient. I like their optical center too. the glasses I bought from them were a lot cheaper than what my optometrist was selling
Click to expand...

The return policy is the best reason. If you're not satisfied with something, bring it back for a refund.
 
I have a sam's club membership and a bj's membership. They both cost around about 40 bucks a year and are very much worth it, at least to me. I have a couple kids though. I buy diapers at bj's and baby formula at sam's. I buy my chicken breast, milk, eggs, and all sorts of freezer foods at sam's as well. I buy different things at bj's too.

I would probably have a costco membership too if there was one close. For it to be worth it you would have to save a little over three bucks a month (40 bucks for the year). I can't imagine how you could shop at these places and not save more than 3 bucks compared to grocery store prices every time you go.
 
if you eat a lot of food then costco is the best. their prepared to be baked/cooked food is the tits.

also good for buying electronics, as they have a good warranty and return policy.
 
I used to have a Costco membership when I was married. I can't justify the cost of annual membership now that it's basically just myself and my son on the weekends.
 
You get 1% cash back on your Costco credit card, but unless you plan to spend more than $5000 a year on merchandise then you won't recoup your membership fee. So unless you plan to do that then it is probably not worth it. It's a cool store though, and from my experiences they have much better selection and prices than Sam's Club. Their gas is really cheap too.
 
Costco is pretty cool... They have a lot of good/nice stuff, there prices are really good, and a great return policy (they'll pretty much take anything back for any reason).

The only downside is that you have to buy everything in a huge quantity. It's perfect for families and/or large groups, but if it's just for you and/or you and your girlfriend you have to shop a little carefully or else you'll end up with 10lbs of raw hamburger or a 48 pack of eggs. Also, it's almost impossible to go there without spending at least $100. I always go in thinking "I just wanna grab this one thing" then end up spending a bunch of $$$ and leaving with a cartload of stuff.

Anyways, I mainly just try to buy stuff there that you don't have to worry about going bad. A big supply of paper towels or TP, a case of drinks, or foods that are frozen or whatever. Otherwise if your not careful you end up having half the stuff go bad before you use it.

Also they have good hot dogs and tons of people giving out samples while you are walking around.
 
Costco is the best. Amazing return policy and free extended warranties.

Costco just let me return a 6 year old Projection TV....
 
A lot of things are way cheaper at Costco than elsewhere, and I don't think the quality is dumbed down to make it cheaper, but rather they get bulk discounts since they sell so much more than smaller stores.
 
I have a costco membership. I love it. One Kirkland product I don't like though is the Sports Drink. I'd rather pay more and just get gatorade.
 
sverre054 said:
Costco is the best. Amazing return policy and free extended warranties.

Costco just let me return a 6 year old Projection TV....
Click to expand...

I suspect if too many people abuse the return policy, they'll be stingier with their return policy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,842
Messages
56,797,839
Members
175,416
Latest member
Mohammed Hijab

Share this page

Back
Top