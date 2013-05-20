Do you have a discount store membership? (Costco/BJ's/Sam's)

Costco is pretty cool... They have a lot of good/nice stuff, there prices are really good, and a great return policy (they'll pretty much take anything back for any reason).



The only downside is that you have to buy everything in a huge quantity. It's perfect for families and/or large groups, but if it's just for you and/or you and your girlfriend you have to shop a little carefully or else you'll end up with 10lbs of raw hamburger or a 48 pack of eggs. Also, it's almost impossible to go there without spending at least $100. I always go in thinking "I just wanna grab this one thing" then end up spending a bunch of $$$ and leaving with a cartload of stuff.



Anyways, I mainly just try to buy stuff there that you don't have to worry about going bad. A big supply of paper towels or TP, a case of drinks, or foods that are frozen or whatever. Otherwise if your not careful you end up having half the stuff go bad before you use it.



Also they have good hot dogs and tons of people giving out samples while you are walking around.