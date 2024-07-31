Do you guys remember former UFC Champion Dave Menne?

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

I didn’t think so…


Belal will be the Dave Menne of present day…


No one will remember him despite his self given nickname.
 
DiazSlap said:
I didn’t think so…


Belal will be the Dave Menne of present day…


No one will remember him despite his self given nickname.
Interesting to note - Dave was also a Kuwait Shidokan World Champion.
 
I remember Dave Menne. It's mostly because he was a UFC champion, too. Although, yes, the very first thing that comes to mind is Phil Baroni becoming the Best Evah by speedbagging his head.
 
20240728_123809-jpg.1055078
 
I do, beat Pele, Newton and Barkalaev back in the day. Baroni loss was bad, but sometimes you get caught. Completely different from Belal though, if only given the disparity in terms of sustained success at the top.

One thing's for sure, neither will be as remembered as Sherdog Orange Belt "DiazSlap".

Belal also accomplished what neither Diaz bro could, lol.
 
Thesnake101 said:
I do, beat Pele, Newton and Barkalaev back in the day. Baroni loss was bad, but sometimes you get caught. Completely different from Belal though, if only given the disparity in terms of sustained success at the top.

One thing's for sure, neither will be as remembered as Sherdog Orange Belt "DiazSlap".
Thanks man, i will forget you exist tho
 
