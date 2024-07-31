Do you guys remember former UFC Champion Dave Menne?

I didn’t think so…
Belal will be the Dave Menne of present day…
No one will remember him despite his self given nickname.
Interesting to note - Dave was also a Kuwait Shidokan World Champion.
View attachment 1055448
He WILL be remembered. He hath become a name.
I do, beat Pele, Newton and Barkalaev back in the day. Baroni loss was bad, but sometimes you get caught. Completely different from Belal though, if only given the disparity in terms of sustained success at the top.
One thing's for sure, neither will be as remembered as Sherdog Orange Belt "DiazSlap".