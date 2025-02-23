  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

What If José "Pelé" Landi-Jons Had Fought in the UFC?

Black Belt
I've been thinking—what if José "Pelé" Landi-Jons had made it to the UFC in the early 2000s? For those unfamiliar, Pelé was a dynamic striker who fought in the no-weight-class era, taking on elite competition. But how would he have fared in the UFC’s welterweight division during its golden years?

Whenever Pelé faced opponents closer to his natural size, he performed at an elite level. His aggressive Muay Thai and experience against world-class talent could have made him a real threat in the Octagon.

Notable Wins:​

  • Jorge "Macaco" Patino – A longtime rival and respected Brazilian fighter.
  • Matt Hughes – Two-time UFC Welterweight Champion, one of the division’s all-time greats.
  • Pat Miletich – The first UFC Welterweight Champion and a legendary coach.
  • Alexander Shlemenko – Former Bellator Middleweight Champion, known for his unorthodox striking.
  • Lee Murray – A dangerous striker best remembered for his fight with Anderson Silva.
  • Dave Menne – The inaugural UFC Middleweight Champion.
  • Evangelista Santos – PRIDE and Strikeforce veteran, known for his aggressive style.

Notable Losses:​

  • Chuck Liddell – Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and one of the sport’s biggest stars.
  • Daijiro Matsui – A PRIDE veteran who faced top-tier competition.
  • Carlos Newton – Former UFC Welterweight Champion, known for his creative grappling.

Did Pelé Deserve a UFC Shot?​

Absolutely. He didn’t just compete against UFC champions—he beat both Matt Hughes and Pat Miletich, two of the most respected welterweights in history. Fighters with far less impressive records got UFC opportunities, so why not him? Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!

Fun fact he was the founder Sherdog Jeff Sherwood's favorite fighter as well.
 
Guy just came off like a complete jerk off and never won any of his fights in PRIDEFC.
 
Forgive me for hawking my own wares, but this question appealed to me enough to write about it.

It's obviously impossible to say for sure, but in my opinion he was probably the best welterweight-ish fighter on the planet for several years—say, 1997 to 2001. The question is whether he would have been able to prove it, or make a better case for it, in the UFC.

I think at best, he would have cleaned house. He wrecked Miletich in his prime and Hughes very close to his prime, and gave Newton a hell of a fight before succumbing. If he did those things in the Octagon, we probably think of him as the greatest welterweight of the pre-TUF era and one of the three best ever.

At worst—say he never really adjusted to the cage or the Unified Rules—I stilll think he would have hung around the Top 10 for several years and be thought of as one of the best welterweights of his era and a pioneer of the modern division. In other words, how most people who were around at the time think of him already.
 
Guy's last fight was in 2022 while his first was in 1993, been banging my entire life.
Tough to really write something out better than this with an attached article, I think that's about as good an answer as you'll ever get OP
 
Chuck Liddell's Chin would have been gone faster since he wouldn't be able to eat a headkick like back when they fought in Brazil.
 
He would've been a much needed addition to UFC WW division.

As you mentioned he KOed Hughes near his prime. He likely does it again.

Hughes was a bit boring so having someone like Pele as a contrast and counter would've made the division more exciting and interesting.
 
If he fought Chuck in the UFC, there would have been less groin stomps, for sure.
 
I actually remember reading your article. I completely agree with your take—if he had done what he did to Miletich and Hughes inside the UFC, he’d be in the GOAT welterweight conversation without question. He was ahead of his time with his striking, and his aggression made him a nightmare matchup for a lot of guys.
 
