What If José "Pelé" Landi-Jons Had Fought in the UFC?

Forgive me for hawking my own wares, but this question appealed to me enough to write about it. It's obviously impossible to say for sure, but in my opinion he was probably the best welterweight-ish fighter on the planet for several years—say, 1997 to 2001. The question is whether he would have been able to prove it, or make a better case for it, in the UFC.I think at best, he would have cleaned house. He wrecked Miletich in his prime and Hughes very close to his prime, and gave Newton a hell of a fight before succumbing. If he did those things in the Octagon, we probably think of him as the greatest welterweight of the pre-TUF era and one of the three best ever.At worst—say he never really adjusted to the cage or the Unified Rules—I stilll think he would have hung around the Top 10 for several years and be thought of as one of the best welterweights of his era and a pioneer of the modern division. In other words, how most people who were around at the time think of him already.