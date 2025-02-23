What If José "Pelé" Landi-Jons Had Fought in the UFC?

savemgs
Black Belt
@Black
Sep 5, 2011
- 6,766
- 466
Hey everyone,
I've been thinking—what if José "Pelé" Landi-Jons had made it to the UFC in the early 2000s? For those unfamiliar, Pelé was a dynamic striker who fought in the no-weight-class era, taking on elite competition. But how would he have fared in the UFC’s welterweight division during its golden years?
Whenever Pelé faced opponents closer to his natural size, he performed at an elite level. His aggressive Muay Thai and experience against world-class talent could have made him a real threat in the Octagon.
Fun fact he was the founder Sherdog Jeff Sherwood's favorite fighter as well.
Notable Wins:
- Jorge "Macaco" Patino – A longtime rival and respected Brazilian fighter.
- Matt Hughes – Two-time UFC Welterweight Champion, one of the division’s all-time greats.
- Pat Miletich – The first UFC Welterweight Champion and a legendary coach.
- Alexander Shlemenko – Former Bellator Middleweight Champion, known for his unorthodox striking.
- Lee Murray – A dangerous striker best remembered for his fight with Anderson Silva.
- Dave Menne – The inaugural UFC Middleweight Champion.
- Evangelista Santos – PRIDE and Strikeforce veteran, known for his aggressive style.
Notable Losses:
- Chuck Liddell – Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and one of the sport’s biggest stars.
- Daijiro Matsui – A PRIDE veteran who faced top-tier competition.
- Carlos Newton – Former UFC Welterweight Champion, known for his creative grappling.
Did Pelé Deserve a UFC Shot?Absolutely. He didn’t just compete against UFC champions—he beat both Matt Hughes and Pat Miletich, two of the most respected welterweights in history. Fighters with far less impressive records got UFC opportunities, so why not him? Looking forward to hearing your thoughts!
