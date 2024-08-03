Do you ever stop to appreciate garlic?

Spoiler: Garlic Bread

Did you know the US alone produces 400 million pounds of garlic annually? Probably not, because all you think about is yourself!The top 5 garlic-producing countries per year:1. China - 21,000,000 tons2. India - 3,200,000 tons3. Bangladesh - 525,000 tons4. Egypt - 395,000 tons5. Spain - 280,000 tonsLook at that garlic production!Look at all these countries/regions where garlic is a staple in the cuisine:- Chinese- Korean- Japanese- Mediterranean (Greek, Lebanese, Turkish)- Italian- Indian- Middle Eastern- Latin AmericanTHAT'S WHERE ALL THE GOOD FOOD COMES FROM!Garlic makes like better, it enhances itBe grateful for garlic!