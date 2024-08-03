Do you ever stop to appreciate garlic?

Other

Other

Nope
@Black
Joined
May 19, 2010
Messages
6,690
Reaction score
4,031
Did you know the US alone produces 400 million pounds of garlic annually? Probably not, because all you think about is yourself!

The top 5 garlic-producing countries per year:
1. China - 21,000,000 tons
2. India - 3,200,000 tons
3. Bangladesh - 525,000 tons
4. Egypt - 395,000 tons
5. Spain - 280,000 tons

Look at that garlic production!

1100px-Countries_by_garlic_production_in_2020.png


Look at all these countries/regions where garlic is a staple in the cuisine:
- Chinese
- Korean
- Japanese
- Mediterranean (Greek, Lebanese, Turkish)
- Italian
- Indian
- Middle Eastern
- Latin American

THAT'S WHERE ALL THE GOOD FOOD COMES FROM!

Garlic makes like better, it enhances it

aGy0V67_460swp.webp

Be grateful for garlic!

photo-1579705744772-f26014b5e084
 
yes, absolutely. i live in san jose, and the capital of garlic is like ten miles south of me. there's a great pizza place, like a five-minute walk from me. has like 40 cloves of garlic on one pie. amazing!!! it won an award one year, i forget when.
 
Last edited:
Sure do. Here's a clip of a good documentary by Les Blank about the history of garlic with Werner Herzog:

 
Garlic always was my friend. Eat a clove or two raw every week. Plus whatever i cook with, and then double if I'm sick. Garlic bread looks like a lot of fun. Regular bread too
 
Roast whole garlic and steaks are a very winning combination that not enough people talk about.
 
I used to go to the Garlic festival 15 min north of me here in CA. The garlic ice cream was great. They had a lot of great garlic dishes
1831-Garlic-Festival-Flame-Up-1.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,322
Messages
55,973,492
Members
175,016
Latest member
ricc505

Share this page

Back
Top