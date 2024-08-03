Do you ever stop to appreciate garlic?

Other
Nope
@Black
- Joined
- May 19, 2010
- Messages
- 6,690
- Reaction score
- 4,031
Did you know the US alone produces 400 million pounds of garlic annually? Probably not, because all you think about is yourself!
The top 5 garlic-producing countries per year:
1. China - 21,000,000 tons
2. India - 3,200,000 tons
3. Bangladesh - 525,000 tons
4. Egypt - 395,000 tons
5. Spain - 280,000 tons
Look at that garlic production!
Look at all these countries/regions where garlic is a staple in the cuisine:
- Chinese
- Korean
- Japanese
- Mediterranean (Greek, Lebanese, Turkish)
- Italian
- Indian
- Middle Eastern
- Latin American
THAT'S WHERE ALL THE GOOD FOOD COMES FROM!
Garlic makes like better, it enhances it
Be grateful for garlic!
The top 5 garlic-producing countries per year:
1. China - 21,000,000 tons
2. India - 3,200,000 tons
3. Bangladesh - 525,000 tons
4. Egypt - 395,000 tons
5. Spain - 280,000 tons
Look at that garlic production!
Look at all these countries/regions where garlic is a staple in the cuisine:
- Chinese
- Korean
- Japanese
- Mediterranean (Greek, Lebanese, Turkish)
- Italian
- Indian
- Middle Eastern
- Latin American
THAT'S WHERE ALL THE GOOD FOOD COMES FROM!
Garlic makes like better, it enhances it
Be grateful for garlic!