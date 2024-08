Most of the time. Family told me it started when I was a kid cheering the sun guy in Superman IV when he was whipping Superman's ass. Been cheering for the bad guys ever since.



Wanted Thanos to kill all the Avengers

Wanted Agent Smith to execute Neo and Morpheus

Wanted Shredder to make Turtle Soup



And a whole host of others. Trying to remember good guys I liked. Cheered for Arnold and his crew in Predator though.