  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Do you consider Sakuraba to be a UFC champion?

achoo42

achoo42

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 2, 2020
Messages
1,932
Reaction score
4,010
Tatsuro Taira says he wants to become the first UFC champion from Japan.

The question is, was Sakuraba already the first UFC champion from Japan?
 
Was Sakuraba a tourney champ like PRIDE had GP champ?
 
No. If you do then you gotta consider Royce as 3 time champion.
 
Early UFC tournament champions are just that. Tournament champions. Not really the same thing as conventional titles like the UFC Superfight title or the weight class titles. This is generally why Dan Henderson is not considered a UFC champion.

GSP_37 said:
Was Sakuraba a tourney champ like PRIDE had GP champ?
Click to expand...

I’d hold those in lower regard than the PRIDE, Bellator, or Strikeforce GPs, which had the best talent from the respective organizations participating in those. Maybe around the same level of prestige as an original Bjorn-era Bellator tournament. Saku just beat a dude and went to a draw with the same guy during Ultimate Japan, really.
 
Last edited:
Didn't Silvera win the EF HW belt? Making it a sort of unification? EF was the first American promotion with weight class based belts I think.

I generally consider the tourny champs champs unless they fought alternates in the final(the fatal flaw of the concept and why it had to die). But here they redid the SF and in Mezgers case the alternate was Tito.
 
Sakuraba is the best mma fighter from Asia. Dunno when we’ll see a ww beat up a lhw champs like Rampage again. Sakuraba is the true BMF too
 
Of course. More importantly, he's the GOAT and the champion of our hearts.
 
GSP_37 said:
Was Sakuraba a tourney champ like PRIDE had GP champ?
Click to expand...
Yes, he won a tournament but it was pretty weird. He beat Conan twice...the first was due to a premature stoppage from Big John. Tank Abbott beat the mess out of some Japanese guy for a 15-minute decision but injured his hand and didn't continue. So Sakuraba fought Conan again and submitted him.

Also, Randy Couture was the HW champ at the time and retained his title in the same event by beating Mo Smith.

If Sakuraba is considered a champ, then everyone who won tournaments were champs: Severn, Frye, Oleg, etc. And almost all of those guys had to beat 2 or 3 different guys before there were official HW and LHW champs. So I'd put a footnote by Sakuraba's name as a tournament winner. At least it wasn't as bad as Steve Jennum winning as an alternate who only fought Harold Howard in the final (even though Royce, Ken Shamrock and Kimo were in the tournament).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

You Will Vote For Dreyga
Tatsuro vs Perez— Am I the only one interested in this week’s main event?
2
Replies
34
Views
559
Blastbeat
Blastbeat
WaylonMercy5150
Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira, 0's that might go!
Replies
4
Views
126
Ares Black
Ares Black
R
Why do UFC and MMA fighters not fight against larger opponents anymore?
2
Replies
26
Views
911
UWPguy
U

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,516
Messages
55,699,503
Members
174,903
Latest member
romanych

Share this page

Back
Top