Do you consider Sakuraba to be a UFC champion?

Was Sakuraba a tourney champ like PRIDE had GP champ?
No. If you do then you gotta consider Royce as 3 time champion.
Early UFC tournament champions are just that. Tournament champions
Yes, he won a tournament but it was pretty weird. He beat Conan twice...the first was due to a premature stoppage from Big John. Tank Abbott beat the mess out of some Japanese guy for a 15-minute decision but injured his hand and didn't continue. So Sakuraba fought Conan again and submitted him.