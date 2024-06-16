Do you consider Sakuraba to be a UFC champion?

GSP_37 said: Was Sakuraba a tourney champ like PRIDE had GP champ? Click to expand...

Yes, he won a tournament but it was pretty weird. He beat Conan twice...the first was due to a premature stoppage from Big John. Tank Abbott beat the mess out of some Japanese guy for a 15-minute decision but injured his hand and didn't continue. So Sakuraba fought Conan again and submitted him.Also, Randy Couture was the HW champ at the time and retained his title in the same event by beating Mo Smith.If Sakuraba is considered a champ, then everyone who won tournaments were champs: Severn, Frye, Oleg, etc. And almost all of those guys had to beat 2 or 3 different guys before there were official HW and LHW champs. So I'd put a footnote by Sakuraba's name as a tournament winner. At least it wasn't as bad as Steve Jennum winning as an alternate who only fought Harold Howard in the final (even though Royce, Ken Shamrock and Kimo were in the tournament).