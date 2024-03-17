Social - Dog of Peace Fatally Mauls 3-Month-Old Baby, Injures Mother in NJ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/03/11/dog-kills-baby-injures-mother-new-jersey/72932832007/ The latest pitbull fatality in the US. I thought it was just memes but they really seem to attack children frequently.

Inspired by this thread.I know people are going to say smaller dogs tend to bite more, that maybe true, but their bites are nothing close to what damage a Pitbull can do.So therefore I believe Pitbulls and their types are the most dangerous dogs that's out there. They have enough bite force to inflict enough damage that can maim or kill grown adults.I know some or most would say it's the owner fault Pitbulls are acting in this behaviour. But these same owners buy other types of breed of dogs, but you don't see as much carnage you see Pitbulls inflict on it's community.I think they are naturally very aggressive and considering their size and strength it's a very dangerous lethal combination.If you are willing to buy these type of animals, be certain of the consequences or worst case scenarios of owning these type of dogs.That's just my thoughts on it.