Inspired by this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Social - Dog of Peace Fatally Mauls 3-Month-Old Baby, Injures Mother in NJ

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/03/11/dog-kills-baby-injures-mother-new-jersey/72932832007/ The latest pitbull fatality in the US. I thought it was just memes but they really seem to attack children frequently.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

I know people are going to say smaller dogs tend to bite more, that maybe true, but their bites are nothing close to what damage a Pitbull can do.

So therefore I believe Pitbulls and their types are the most dangerous dogs that's out there. They have enough bite force to inflict enough damage that can maim or kill grown adults.

I know some or most would say it's the owner fault Pitbulls are acting in this behaviour. But these same owners buy other types of breed of dogs, but you don't see as much carnage you see Pitbulls inflict on it's community.

I think they are naturally very aggressive and considering their size and strength it's a very dangerous lethal combination.

If you are willing to buy these type of animals, be certain of the consequences or worst case scenarios of owning these type of dogs.

That's just my thoughts on it.
 
Yes, they are too aggressive
 
Seems like they mostly dine on the flesh and blood of babies and newborns, so less of a concern from here. Let them run free I say!
 
A non-mixed APBT is not a large dog. Definitely the most dangerous for its size though.
 
Deport the dogs to the island of snakes may the winner rule the island .
 
I think they are cheap and many people can get one. Other dogs might be more dangerous but more expensive so we see less of them.

I am pretty sure you can find pitbulls at the pound.
 
I don't know about genetically. I just think that given all factors involved, and of course we can't account for all of them but--- given all factors, they're the worst, yes. That's not just genetics though. Like how expensive are they compared to other dogs, how readily available they are, perceived status associated with it (tough guy mentality), etc
 
