To me it is obvious that there is fate. The universe is a block of spacetime as per Einstein.



There is no free will.



We experience the universe as if there is free will.



What we experience is not what is, it's an evolved interpretation of it. There's zero reason to think it would be 1 to 1 representative of reality. It's more likely to be 1 to 1 with the perception of reality that would be most useful.



Mark Anthony in that quote is just describing the limits of the human condition, not the nature of the universe.