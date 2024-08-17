Do you allow your dog on your bed

If the dog is not a shedding type yes.



I have been dog-sitting a poodle mix a lot the last few months. He first would sleep on the bed down by my feet. But over time he kept moving up, to the point he now like to push into the small of my back, probably for extra warmth, even though my place is not cold. I need my space so without even realizing, in the night i move away from him. He then creeps over and so on, until i wake up almost falling off the bed with the other side half of the bed empty.



I then get out of bed and go over to the other side, and it often starts again.



Sigh. But he is my buddy, so i allow it.