Do you allow your dog on your bed

Don't have a dog anymore but when I did, no. I buy the dog a very nice comfy dog bed and that's his space.

But I need one space in the house that's just mine. I don't want to worry about dog hair on my sheets or poop dingleberries being brushed across my pillow.
 
Nope , neither .

One of them is a rescue and is very oddly shaped and he can't get onto the bed and would probably destroy himself trying to get off.

The second is a German Shepherd ( yea, I got another after thinking I would not do that again) and she doesn't sleep with us , they both stay downstairs as they do have a job to do of protecting the house or at least acting as a deterrent or early warning system. Plus I don't want to share with a snorting creature that takes the bed and steals the covers , I have a wife that does that perfectly adequately thank you.
 
Usually no, but our dogs typically have zero interest in sleeping on the bed anyways. Frankly, they almost have a better set-up than us at this point.
 
I used to let my 2 dogs on my bed when they were puppies but now they're huge outside filthy animals LOL
 
I didn't even let her upstairs for years until one 4th of July the neighbors were lighting off a ton of fireworks and she flew upstairs and into bed with us terrified. I couldnt kick her out and after that i let her do what she wants but she doesnt usually sleep with us anyway. She does come upstairs to wake us up in the morning though.
 
If the dog is not a shedding type yes.

I have been dog-sitting a poodle mix a lot the last few months. He first would sleep on the bed down by my feet. But over time he kept moving up, to the point he now like to push into the small of my back, probably for extra warmth, even though my place is not cold. I need my space so without even realizing, in the night i move away from him. He then creeps over and so on, until i wake up almost falling off the bed with the other side half of the bed empty.

I then get out of bed and go over to the other side, and it often starts again.

Sigh. But he is my buddy, so i allow it.
 
My Roxie Sox sleeps wherever the heck she pleases, she's snoozing away on my bed at this very moment as she recovers from surgery


IMG-20240817-073951969-2.jpg
 
Fuck no. My kids both do. Their beds are full of dog hair. Anyone over 20 years of age that sleeps with animals is mentally unstable.
 
No. I believe in them having their own space.
plus I have had a few shedders.

I remember listening to a podcast years back where a 9/11 firefighter was explaining how he was told his life was now shortened due to the lung condition he had now from breathing in ash, dirt etc.
He explained that even when sleeping next to another person you are breathing in fine particles of their hair and dead skun cells and that it just sits in your lungs and there was no real way to get it out.
His condition was a far worse version of that.

A few of the dogs I have had were shedders and that story stuck with me. I don't need more dog hair in my lungs than necessary.
 
