Fedorgasm said: There's probably nobody on the planet more qualified to make this comparison than Bas.



He's the only one to have mastered palm strikes to that level. But he also has years of regular closed fist training and fighting. So he knows from experience the pros and cons of each.



I personally have used palm strikes in fights and I had years of TKD experience, breaking boards and shit with them at the time(I know TKD gets bad rap, I've since gotten alot of experience in mma/jkd and am a black belt in bjj now) . But I have small ass hands(sigh) and they did little damage to my opponents. For me I found punches worked better but again, theres the risk of breaking hands. I think Bas' ideas while interesting, are a case of working best for his body type and physiology. He was the only one in Pancrasse that could deliver blows like that and while some of it is his Muay Thai /kyokushin expericence, some of it is also the way he's built.