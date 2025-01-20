Do we do sherdog meetups at ufc events?

When bloodyknux was a thing, they got me press passed to an ifl event once where I was going to do photography for it but the seats didn’t really make any sense for doing photography from.



Said “hi” to a few of the guys, but to be completely honest, it was kinda off-putting to meet avatar people in the flesh. They were very different in person. I hadn’t expected anything so much in particular from them, but they just didn’t feel like peers.



Like I can connect with people on here about this topic, but there just didn’t seem to be much else to it.