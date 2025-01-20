  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Do we do sherdog meetups at ufc events?

I'd imagine at every live event like a ppv or fight night, we have sherdoggers at the venue in the audience.

So why don't we all get together and have fan meet ups?
 
When bloodyknux was a thing, they got me press passed to an ifl event once where I was going to do photography for it but the seats didn’t really make any sense for doing photography from.

Said “hi” to a few of the guys, but to be completely honest, it was kinda off-putting to meet avatar people in the flesh. They were very different in person. I hadn’t expected anything so much in particular from them, but they just didn’t feel like peers.

Like I can connect with people on here about this topic, but there just didn’t seem to be much else to it.
 
I'm down, if @Luthien is involved and it's just the two of us...🥰
team-teamwork.gif

When I first met @HI SCOTT NEWMAN :) Then he stole my snacks... -.-
 
Here are a couple pictures from the last Sherdog event meetup

image_CtqyiYTV_1694124679675_512.webp


60444a9e763ebd4c866c15f8abcbae5b.jpg
 
