There's one bar around my place that for some reason attracts a lot of soldiers on leave and some wannabe be tough guys. Sometimes it's filled with hot chicks but usually it's a sausage fest. Mix sexual frustration with alcohol and you're bound to get some fights. Saw a bunch of fights and people going crazy. Saw one of the bouncers flying kick a guy in the chest to knock him down. Another time saw one dude suplex another guy and run off, and the suplexed guy came back with a bunch of his friends to try to find his attacker. I saw the manager (a big guy who knows BJJ) rear naked choke a rowdy customer as well. Once a guy got so pissed when his girlfriend got hit on while he was in the bathroom that he started smashing bottles everywhere and cut himself, started screaming and yelling at random dudes passing by while he was bleeding everywhere. Good times.