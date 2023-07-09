Do people actually believe Du Plessis can beat Adesanya?

Surely there can’t be anyone that actually follows the sport who thinks du Plessis can win. There is no chance at all Du Plessis beats Adesanya. For multiple reasons



1. Styles. Adesanya style is all wrong for Du Plessis. Adesanya not only has elite striking, but has elite counter striking. He will keep Du Plessis at range and just pick him off. Du Plessis has some of the most amateur striking I have seen, it’s like watching pena at times, it’s like he doesn’t know what he is doing and just making it up as he goes. As a boxer myself watching him it’s painful viewing. He also leaves himself wide open as he throws his slow punches. And he doesn’t set himself when he’s throwing, he looks unbalanced on his feet. Someone like izzy who has great striking is going to easily pick Him apart.



2. Izzy has great takedown defence, some of the best in the ufc and is great at defending once on the ground, so I struggle to see where du plessis can win this.



3. The fight is 8 weeks away, thus if he enters training camp right away he will get a 7 week camp. This allows his body no time at all to rest, after already going through a tough training camp and a brutal weight cut. By the time the fight comes his body will be burnt out and gone through too much. You always have to allow your body to rest.



This will be a one sided dominant beatdown, it won’t go past 2-3 rounds, in fact izzy will finish him within 2 rounds, it’s a complete mismatch.