du Plessis and de Ridder

These two fighters have cool names that share a similar structure and at the same time they are both enjoying success in the UFC, of course Dricus has had massive success, and Reinier is coming up.

Can anyone comment on these style of names? If they fight each other we'll have: du Plessis vs de Ridder.
Both use prepositions:
-"du" in du Plessis is French for "of the", often implying noble lineage (e.g., du Pont, du Maurier).
-"de" in de Ridder is Dutch for "of" or "from", often seen in surnames tied to origin or status.

Meaningful surnames:
Du Plessis likely means "from the place with a fence or enclosure" (from old French plessis).
De Ridder literally means “the knight” in Dutch, which adds a heroic or chivalric tone.

Both are European-sounding and evocative, suggesting heritage and depth. They carry an air of storybook rivalry: The Knight vs The Nobleman.
 
He'll never be as slick as Usman, but well done to him.
 
Thanks, ChatGPT
 
