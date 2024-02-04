I guess that’s the good thing about getting little action — can’t have performance issues if there is no performance.



This shit is toxic poision and drug. Imagine believing that something created to fix prostate and cancer issues, by reducing an important male hormone (that's 5x more androgenic than test) like DHT, is the key and way to slow down/stop hair loss.



Funny thing, it's not even permanent, as soon as you come off you lose the gains. All for what, some hair?



Dumbest thing ever to take this garbage drug which can give cognitive and mental issues, by reducing 5ar inhibitors and neurosteroids (and allopregnone) and sexual issues like low libido, ed, problem ejaculation, sperm, due to hormone changes.



hormones also mess with fertility.



If you're balding, get HT, System or minox + dermaroller and some ok stuff.



DO NOT EVER TAKE FINASTERIDE OR DUTASTERIDE, NOT ORAL NOT TOPICAL.



I'm having issues in nearly all things in my life, due to that.