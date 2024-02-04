Social Do not take finasteride EVER for hair loss.

I Fusion I

I Fusion I

Everything you can imagine is real
@Brown
Joined
Dec 30, 2020
Messages
4,508
Reaction score
2,457
I guess that’s the good thing about getting little action — can’t have performance issues if there is no performance.

This shit is toxic poision and drug. Imagine believing that something created to fix prostate and cancer issues, by reducing an important male hormone (that's 5x more androgenic than test) like DHT, is the key and way to slow down/stop hair loss.

Funny thing, it's not even permanent, as soon as you come off you lose the gains. All for what, some hair?

Dumbest thing ever to take this garbage drug which can give cognitive and mental issues, by reducing 5ar inhibitors and neurosteroids (and allopregnone) and sexual issues like low libido, ed, problem ejaculation, sperm, due to hormone changes.

hormones also mess with fertility.

If you're balding, get HT, System or minox + dermaroller and some ok stuff.

DO NOT EVER TAKE FINASTERIDE OR DUTASTERIDE, NOT ORAL NOT TOPICAL.

I'm having issues in nearly all things in my life, due to that.
 
the-office-steve-carell.gif
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Belaya Smert said:
Maybe just shave your head
Click to expand...

I'm using just one simple thing, hair oil and maybe minox and dermaroll.

Won't touch any anti-androgens, altering hormones ever. Also bald would be far better than having those issues, and i'm not close to that either. it was just a period, i'm not losing hair rn.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime The relationship between drug use and crime
Replies
8
Views
225
irish_thug
irish_thug

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,712
Messages
55,022,077
Members
174,554
Latest member
miketheavenger75

Share this page

Back
Top