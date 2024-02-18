Do neck extentions build traps?

mr.sandman
Apr 14, 2022
253
251
Recently, I've been hanging out with a girl who pointed out that she loves how my trap muscles stand out. Surprisingly, I haven't paid much attention to my traps, as I don't specifically train them. But I must be doing something right because they're noticeable (they werent before). Now I'm curious which exercises are responsible. I started deadlifts a few weeks ago, but I haven't done them for years due to injury, so it can't be the deadlifts.
Could it be neck extentions / neck curls? Since i think i feel that they might hit the traps abit too when i do them.
Other suspects are pullups, rows, lateral raises, reverse peck deck. I dont know maybe something else.
