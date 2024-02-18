Do neck extentions build traps?

Recently, I've been hanging out with a girl who pointed out that she loves how my trap muscles stand out. Surprisingly, I haven't paid much attention to my traps, as I don't specifically train them. But I must be doing something right because they're noticeable (they werent before). Now I'm curious which exercises are responsible. I started deadlifts a few weeks ago, but I haven't done them for years due to injury, so it can't be the deadlifts.

Could it be neck extentions / neck curls? Since i think i feel that they might hit the traps abit too when i do them.

Other suspects are pullups, rows, lateral raises, reverse peck deck. I dont know maybe something else.
 
Extensions Yes.
Flexion (curls) No.

Kudos for doing neck exercises, not enough people do. Many, many other things use the traps too with different portions being stimulated. People seem to only generally acknowledge the top portion.
 
