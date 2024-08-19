Elections DNC today in Chicago

Holy shit is there a metric fuck ton of cop cars on Michigan Ave. Of all the shitty ass days to have to drive to the loop for a job site checkout. Fuck face customer wouldn't postpone it to next week so save me the traffic nightmare.

Anyways, as I sit waiting for the meeting to start figured make a thread for the DNC where Kamala will officially become the party's candidate for the presidency

Election 2024 live updates: Harris to become Democratic nominee; Trump counterprograms

Follow live updates from Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention 2024. Get the latest news on key speeches, major announcements, and pivotal moments.
Nnight one speakers list includes Biden, Hildawg, 3 pro abortion advocates, Illinois govenor Prtizker (who many feel has presidential run aspirations one day), Not tonight bu Obama is speaking tomorrow, and Pelosi and Bill Clinton will go at some point. As yet unclear if they'll have social media influencers give speeches like Republicans did.

Security is expecting protests from pro Palestinian groups on the far left that have attacked Biden and mainstream democrats for encouraging genocide by Israel



This was pretty good tho lol
 
It's going to be a shit show of epic proportions. I wonder how many attention whores will get inside and cause problems.
 
Sucks for you. The loop will be a no-go for me when ever a political convention or lollapalooza is going on.
 
filthybliss said:
The Pro Palestine Crowd has made statements about ambushing 😭
Click to expand...
They can't lose.

Option 1: The police does the strict minimum and the area's going to get wrecked.
Option 2: The police uses force and you get hundreds of videos of poor protesters getting roughed up and arrested.

Neither option is a good look.
 
