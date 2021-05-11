DIY Home Projects—Handy folks GTFIH

I Am Legion
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2013
- Messages
- 22,229
- Reaction score
- 24,530
Do any of you guys build and create things in or for your home? DIYers: in this thread share some projects or pics of projects you have done during the pandemic or before. I decided to spruce up my deck and shed and build a fire pit area. Nothing is perfect but I didn’t have to pay anyone and chicks dig guys who use power tools and build shit.
Redid my deck, added metal spindles, used corrugated tin to skirt it, stained, added dog. Built accent wall on old boring shed. Built a bench, and fire pit area.
Redid my deck, added metal spindles, used corrugated tin to skirt it, stained, added dog. Built accent wall on old boring shed. Built a bench, and fire pit area.