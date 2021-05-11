  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

DIY Home Projects—Handy folks GTFIH

Do any of you guys build and create things in or for your home? DIYers: in this thread share some projects or pics of projects you have done during the pandemic or before. I decided to spruce up my deck and shed and build a fire pit area. Nothing is perfect but I didn’t have to pay anyone and chicks dig guys who use power tools and build shit.


93204E08-FC8B-4E6C-9C03-C311F9CE3558.jpeg
Redid my deck, added metal spindles, used corrugated tin to skirt it, stained, added dog. Built accent wall on old boring shed. Built a bench, and fire pit area.
EB783A70-5EBF-49F8-9412-58788ABD6484.jpeg 56A5A2BB-F28A-484C-B404-7A07344ABBDF.jpeg
 

I Am Legion said:
My next project is going to be some sort of backyard bar....maybe with wine barrels

I like that, and like your firepit. I also managed to put a couple of firepits together but I have no pics and I had full instructions so they didn't take too long.

What I've mainly done is upcyling with painting furniture I've been bored with and changed knobs and stuff out. I have a thing about turquoise and white furniture. I used to have fun with that. Used to keep me busy when I wasn't allowed to work.
 
The deck's neat too and your dog looks lovely.
 
fingercuffs said:
I like that, and like your firepit. I also managed to put a couple of firepits together but I have no pics and I had full instructions so they didn't take too long.

What I've mainly done is upcyling with painting furniture I've been bored with and changed knobs and stuff out. I have a thing about turquoise and white furniture. I used to have fun with that. Used to keep me busy when I wasn't allowed to work.
I had a buddy change the hardware and paint his cabinets and he looks like he got a whole new kitchen. I am planning on doing a brick or wood accent wall when I redo mine.
 
I Am Legion said:
I had a buddy change the hardware and paint his cabinets and he looks like he got a whole new kitchen. I am planning on doing a brick or wood accent wall when I redo mine.
I'e been looking at property lately and would always click off if it was a dark wood kitchen, but you don't even need to sand cabinets down if you have a primer on first so I'll just paint it, and change out the backsplash for grey quarry slate. Easy.

Excited for ya! It's really fun when you've got some music on, I had a gigantic boot room in Virginia which was covered in newspaper most of the time and was on first name terms at Benjamin Moore.
 
fingercuffs said:
I'e been looking at property lately and would always click off if it was a dark wood kitchen, but you don't even need to sand cabinets down if you have a primer on first so I'll just paint it, and change out the backsplash for grey quarry slate. Easy.

Excited for ya! It's really fun when you've got some music on, I had a gigantic boot room in Virginia which was covered in newspaper most of the time and was on first name terms at Benjamin Moore.
Don't have to sand it down to wood but at least sand off finish before primer. And primer for sure if painting. 3-5 coats of paint plus 2-3 of top coat. That's how we do it for our customers. Plus all of the doors & drawers come off & the hardware.

Don't cheap out on the paint either. High quality enamel paint works wonders for cabinets. Top coat type is optional based on preference.
 
xHeadx said:
Don't have to sand it down to wood but at least sand off finish before primer. And primer for sure if painting. 3-5 coats of paint plus 2-3 of top coat. That's how we do it for our customers. Plus all of the doors & drawers come off & the hardware.

Don't cheap out on the paint either. High quality enamel paint works wonders for cabinets. Top coat type is optional based on preference.
The only damage I've had is because I move around loads and movers don't take enough care. But yeah I never buy cheap paint. I've always given everything a really good scrub and dry before putting the primer on and enough coats of paint to know it isn't goin gto look bobbins.
 
Corrugated tin is nice. I wonder how it will hold up though.
 
fingercuffs said:
The only damage I've had is because I move around loads and movers don't take enough care. But yeah I never buy cheap paint. I've always given everything a really good scrub and dry before putting the primer on and enough coats of paint to know it isn't goin gto look bobbins.
Redoing our cabinets is on my list. I need to install hardware too. The damage is scratches from my wife's & MIL'S fingernails when opening doors & drawers. Currently a dark blue/gray. Going with a new color but haven't picked one out yet.
 
xHeadx said:
Redoing our cabinets is on my list. I need to install hardware too. The damage is scratches from my wife's & MIL'S fingernails when opening doors & drawers. Currently a dark blie/gray. Going with a new color but haven't picked one out yet.
When I finally get situated, everything painted white but a slate backsplash and a raspberry wall. Don't quote me on this though, it took me months to find and mix a raspberry colour for a TV stand.

But I wish you luck, update us! I find it calming and rewarding in equal measures.
 
fingercuffs said:
When I finally get situated, everything painted white but a slate backsplash and a raspberry wall. Don't quote me on this though, it took me months to find and mix a raspberry colour for a TV stand.

But I wish you luck, update us! I find it calming and rewarding in equal measures.
Likewise, would like to see the results.
 
