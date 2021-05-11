DIY Home Projects—Handy folks GTFIH

I Am Legion said: I had a buddy change the hardware and paint his cabinets and he looks like he got a whole new kitchen. I am planning on doing a brick or wood accent wall when I redo mine. Click to expand...

I'e been looking at property lately and would always click off if it was a dark wood kitchen, but you don't even need to sand cabinets down if you have a primer on first so I'll just paint it, and change out the backsplash for grey quarry slate. Easy.Excited for ya! It's really fun when you've got some music on, I had a gigantic boot room in Virginia which was covered in newspaper most of the time and was on first name terms at Benjamin Moore.