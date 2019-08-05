Divorce thread....

SowingSeason said: She's worse in a way. She learned her lesson about getting physical with me when I physically overpowered who once but now she's quick to call the cops and play the race card. She took my dog to a pound and dropped her off. Cleaned out my bank accounts and took the car. She's a nightmare. Click to expand...

At a certain point the damage to a relationship is so deep that even if there is healing, it will always be a house of cards waiting to topple over.For most people it's trust that they are physically and emotionally monogamous, for others it's being abused by your spouse, or neglected, or disrespected. If the person you love becomes a monster they can always devolve back into that nightmare without notice, and nothing you can do will prevent it. That's living on thin ice and it's not healthy for you to prolong itEditI'm sure there is no reasoning with that level of manipulation, and if you'd did 0 to deserve it, are you ready to live dreading it will happen again.To answer your question in the OP... You know it's over, you're just asking for other people's line in the Sand. No one else's will be close enough to yours to give you the surety you need. You gotta go with your gut on this one and make the decision (to divorce)