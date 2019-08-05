Divorce thread....

SowingSeason
When did you know it was over? Was it a look, an act, something that they said?
Share my sherbros
It took me a very long time to accept that I was not in a healthy functioning relationship.
The pieces clicked in my head on the way home from work. It was obvious for a long time but for whatever reason on that drive home from work I knew it was time. Scary shit, super confusing. Wish you luck. Things will eventually get better.I'm in a similar boat.
Dayum. What hate to be in trapped spot by a fat turd that holds your kid hostage.Approaching 30 and she was still going to the bar 2-3 days a week, flat broke, credit cards, and taking relationship advice from her lesbian friends that got into actual fist fights with each other. Great lay though so you put up with a lot.
Things not divorced worthy but made it worse
Smoked
Got fat
I let fat go during her pregnancy (she had put on weight prior but was still reasonable) even though she got to 250, more than I weigh now after powerlifting for a few years. Let it slide for almost a year afterward because it is hard on women. She had done absolutely nothing about it though and was still 200ish.
What's it been, about a year since your last thread on this? Did you ever update? I assume you are still together with her. Is her behavior still the same towards conflict?
Open relationships are never healthy functioning ones. Dafuq you expected, missy?I'm in a similar boat.
She's worse in a way. She learned her lesson about getting physical with me when I physically overpowered who once but now she's quick to call the cops and play the race card. She took my dog to a pound and dropped her off. Cleaned out my bank accounts and took the car. She's a nightmare.
Open relationships are never healthy functioning ones. Dafuq you expected, sis?
When a woman suggests it it means she needs you to pay for her to fuck other dudesOpen relationships are never healthy functioning ones. Dafuq you expected, missy?
Welp, in that case... When she suggested it, that WAS your cue.I expected nothing less. It wasn't my idea and it didn't make me happy.