Divorce thread....

SowingSeason

SowingSeason

And then they went on to say...
@Gold
Dec 7, 2010
When did you know it was over? Was it a look, an act, something that they said?

Share my sherbros
 
Approaching 30 and she was still going to the bar 2-3 days a week, flat broke, credit cards, and taking relationship advice from her lesbian friends that got into actual fist fights with each other. Great lay though so you put up with a lot.

Things not divorced worthy but made it worse
Smoked
Got fat

I let fat go during her pregnancy (she had put on weight prior but was still reasonable) even though she got to 250, more than I weigh now after powerlifting for a few years. Let it slide for almost a year afterward because it is hard on women. She had done absolutely nothing about it though and was still 200ish.
 
Click to expand...
Dayum. What hate to be in trapped spot by a fat turd that holds your kid hostage.
 
Biologically speaking, we weren't meant to be in monogamous relationships. We we're meant to spread our seed and procreate. This monogamy shit is a human invention, created by the church.
 
...about the 2nd year into the marriage. Different needs and growing apart.
 
For me it was painfully obvious. I had been deployed for a year and when i got home it was like a completely different person i was married to. We fought over EVERYTHING.
Went on for a bout a year and then i found some texts on her phone of a sexual nature and i was done. Kicked the bitch out and never looked back.

That was 5 years ago. Haven't been this happy in years. Good job, house is paid off, car is paid off and getting back in shape.(i got fat after military and divorce). Life is good bro. Cut the cord.
 
What's it been, about a year since your last thread on this? Did you ever update? I assume you are still together with her. Is her behavior still the same towards conflict?
 
ToxicShocker said:
What's it been, about a year since your last thread on this? Did you ever update? I assume you are still together with her. Is her behavior still the same towards conflict?
She's worse in a way. She learned her lesson about getting physical with me when I physically overpowered who once but now she's quick to call the cops and play the race card. She took my dog to a pound and dropped her off. Cleaned out my bank accounts and took the car. She's a nightmare.
 
At a certain point the damage to a relationship is so deep that even if there is healing, it will always be a house of cards waiting to topple over.

For most people it's trust that they are physically and emotionally monogamous, for others it's being abused by your spouse, or neglected, or disrespected. If the person you love becomes a monster they can always devolve back into that nightmare without notice, and nothing you can do will prevent it. That's living on thin ice and it's not healthy for you to prolong it

SowingSeason said:
She's worse in a way. She learned her lesson about getting physical with me when I physically overpowered who once but now she's quick to call the cops and play the race card. She took my dog to a pound and dropped her off. Cleaned out my bank accounts and took the car. She's a nightmare.
I'm sure there is no reasoning with that level of manipulation, and if you'd did 0 to deserve it, are you ready to live dreading it will happen again.

To answer your question in the OP... You know it's over, you're just asking for other people's line in the Sand. No one else's will be close enough to yours to give you the surety you need. You gotta go with your gut on this one and make the decision (to divorce)
 
fungi said:
Open relationships are never healthy functioning ones. Dafuq you expected, sis?
I expected nothing less. It wasn't my idea and it didn't make me happy.
 
fungi said:
Open relationships are never healthy functioning ones. Dafuq you expected, missy?
When a woman suggests it it means she needs you to pay for her to fuck other dudes
 
