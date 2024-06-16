Spoiler: Links Olympic Committee guard arrested for masturbating into bottles The 67-year-old man from Romania was caught on CCTV ejaculating into the metal water bottles of two fellow guards during his night shifts at the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) office in Madrid. Stanford doctor warns of men ejaculating into womens' drinks Dr Arghavan Salles, a gastroenterologist and bariatric surgeon, drew renewed attention to the troubling trend of men attempting to win the attention of women they thought were attractive.

Spanish Olympic Committee

General Trend

An Olympic Committee security guard has been arrested for masturbating into female colleagues' water bottles.The 67-year-old man from Romania was caught on CCTV ejaculating into the metal water bottles of two fellow guards during his night shifts at the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) office in Madrid, police confirmed.The COE officeHe had been working in security there for 16 years alongside his wife, who he said was bullied by two female colleagues, aged 39 and 22, and acted in revenge when he masturbated into their drinks, according to local media.The two victims deny the bullying accusation.They told police they had been suspecting something was wrong since last November after their bottles were moved repeatedly and the water had a 'strange taste and smell'.But the man's 'revenge' wasn't discovered until other security guards combed through CCTV footage of the office in a theft investigation weeks later.The footage reportedly showed the man on a night shift as he was masturbating next to the security room and ejaculating directly into the water bottles his female colleagues had left at work.The COE swiftly fired the man and informed their two employees of what happened, after which the women reported their 67-year-old colleague to the police in January.He was arrested shortly after and is accused of crimes against moral integrity as well as sexual assaults.Police say they have at least six incriminating recordings of the arrested man masturbating into the bottles.In a shocking PSA, a Stanford doctor has warned women about the grim trend of men ejaculating into their drinks.The disturbing fetish is not exactly new, but thanks to security footage and CCTV in offices and other businesses, more offenders are getting caught.Dr Arghavan Salles, a GI doctor, took to TikTok to discuss the unsettling number of instances in which men have been caught putting their semen into women's water bottles, coffee cups, and food.The practice was brought to her attention by a follower who cited case of a Minnesota man who ejaculated into a female coworker's coffee for nearly a year before getting caught.Another incident in California involved a man depositing semen into a woman's water bottle and into a jar of honey that she used nearly every day.John Robert Lind, (pictured at 34) was convicted on misdemeanour charges after admitting to tainting coworker Patricia Maahs' drink with his semen while they worked together at a Minnesota hardware store.Women who have been affected by men’s behaviour have described taking a drink from a cloudy water bottle or drinking coffee that tasted sour, similar to spoiled milk.Among the most high-profile examples was the case of Stevens Millancastro, aka Stevens Millan, of La Palma, California.MillancastroHe was convicted in 2020 on battery and assault charges after investigators learned he had been ejaculating into his female co-worker's water bottles, and putting semen into her honey jar and on her desk and computer accessories.The case against Millancastro said: ‘Between Nov. 24, 2016, and Jan. 13, 2017, Jane Doe consumed the contaminated honey approximately every other day without knowing it contained the defendant's semen.'