Maybe I'm just missing this but I haven't heard much concrete discussion on what their views on this situation are.



I have seen Kamala stating to a free Palestine heckler that saying it is basically a vote for Trump. I mean, is she pro war? Does she want fighting or does she want to arrange a peace settlement?



I can visualise Trump taking the polar opposite stance, cos that's what he does, but his base are largely evangelical Christians who believe it is the USA divine right to defend Israel.



Have they expressed concrete views on this or do they just beat around the bush hoping people just read what they want into it. I did genuinely think the comment Kamala made to the heckler was off putting while Trump's logic is just to say appealing things and hope they stick. His MO seems to be more about creating breathing room for rival powers than anything to do with peace.