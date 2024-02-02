News Disappointing Bellator Announcement Happened on February 5th

What Bellator??? Once they do the Champion vs Championship thing they may as well call it quits on Bellator as the champs will be the champs of all their branches so all will just be PFL.
Cowboy Kurt Angle said:
Cris Cyborg Vs Dada 5000 once in a lifetime
Legit haven't seen a Dada 5000 joke in like five years. That's wild.

Anyways, to add to the rest of the thread, if you think about the like 300-fighter roster being crammed into eight events, the Bellator roster isn't going to look anything like the old one a year from now.

Think 2012-era Strikeforce. The UFC slowly siphoned the bigger names (Mayhem, Hendo, Overeem, Diaz, Werdum, Bigfoot, etc). This pretty much left Strikeforce with champs like Nate Marquardt with very thin divisions to defend against. They still had Melendez and Rockhold, mind you, but they had already beaten most of the contenders left.

In late 2011, Hendo not even knowing if he vacated the Strikeforce title before he fought Shogun and the absorbing of their HW division was pretty much a death sentence for Strikeforce.

None of the UFC fighters were willing to go Strikeforce with Frank Mir and Ed Herman being the exceptions. Guys like Jim Miller, BJ Penn, and Matt Mitrione rejected a Strikeforce crossover as they saw it as a demotion. Jacare apparently had a lot of trouble finding a UFC opponent before Herman stepped in for their final. Main roster PFL guys might see it the same way.

There were seven events planned in Strikeforce during 2012. Sound familiar?

"We're not here to take part, we're here to take over" - "Suga" Ray Zuffo
 
The difference here is the B side "won" and the fighters from the A side would have no such reluctance fighting people who are generally better known and respected.
 
You're probably right about that, good point. I have always pictured Bellator being #2 and PFL being #3. With prestige alone, I think the Bellator championships are worth more than the PFL Tournament title (barring the million dollars, of course).
 
With nearly all cards airing on Fridays during the workday in the US, I doubt it's anything more than a streaming deal.

The season is the lesser format, yet it will have more exposure than these tent pole type of events for "Bellator", which they are trying to sell as a big deal.
 
I’m convinced it will be more Dazn

Plus these Bellator events will be way better then the PFL events anyway
 
Its a TV deal like mmalopez said.

And with the shows being mostly overseas and I assume that means they will air in primetime in those markets so afternoon in US it wont be a big network deal or anything. Streaming service.

I'd like it if it were ESPN+, I mean at this point why not right? You have UFC< you have PFL as a secondary org, why not take a flyer on Bellator. Its only 8 events a year and its probably cheap as shit since its a dead brand now.
 
There will be a chunk of fighters in the PFL tournament this year. But yeah the fat is going to get trimmed and needs to be.

I only see Bellator running one year. Then you'll see PFL rebrand as like PFL championship series or something along those lines. Once the existing deals run out this year there is no reason to confuse the consumer with two different brands running in the basically the same space.
 
And no word on where it’ll broadcast in the US lmao. Take Bellator out back and shoot it in the head please.
 
Can't believe nobody else is giddy with excitement about Leah McCourt Vs Sinead Kavanagh II
 
The first bout was good in that, it’s sloppy enough that fun stuff is happening but I doubt anyone was asking for a rematch
 
A complete shit show …. PFL is going to PFL it doesn’t matter how many acquisitions they made, if they keep the same “working” group this is the same crap we are expecting from them.
 
