TheWobbler
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 30, 2015
- Messages
- 5,685
- Reaction score
- 2,264
Did he get a hair transplant also because that looks like its worked wonders. Shame his fucked up shoulder wont let him compete again.
Did he get a hair transplant also because that looks like its worked wonders. Shame his fucked up shoulder wont let him compete again.
You ever seen belly buttons before?Looks like there is a little mouth photoshopped on his belly button (no homo)
Did he get a hair transplant also because that looks like its worked wonders. Shame his fucked up shoulder wont let him compete again.