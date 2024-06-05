Did you consider the WEC a regional promotion?

StewDogg11

StewDogg11

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
9,633
Reaction score
7,200
There was some person on here who said that the WEC was a lowly regional promotion. I explained to them that they held events all over the United States and even in foreign countries which by definition isn’t “regional”. I then explained that they were owned by Zuffa and that their Bantamweight (Dominick Cruz) and Featherweight (Jose Aldo) champions automatically became UFC champions upon the merger. Two of their Lightweights (Benson Henderson & Anthony Pettis) also became UFC champions while Donald Cerrone was a title contender.

None of this made him change his stance that the WEC was a lowly regional promotion. So do you think the WEC was a regional promotion?
 
At the bigger weights yes. At the smaller weights it was a major org.
 
StewDogg11 said:
So do you think the WEC was a regional promotion?
Click to expand...

After the Zuffa buyout and the TV deal they were typically the 3rd or 4th biggest org at any given time. They had international talent with most of the top 10 guys from 2 weight classes. They were broadcast in HD (which was a big deal then). They weren't being used as a farm program until the merger. And they consistently held cards thoughout.

There's no argument for them being a regional promotion. It's a completely ignorant argument and your friend probably just doesn't want to admit he's wrong.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,712
Messages
55,645,956
Members
174,871
Latest member
Pavy

Share this page

Back
Top