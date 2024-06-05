Did you consider the WEC a regional promotion?

There was some person on here who said that the WEC was a lowly regional promotion. I explained to them that they held events all over the United States and even in foreign countries which by definition isn’t “regional”. I then explained that they were owned by Zuffa and that their Bantamweight (Dominick Cruz) and Featherweight (Jose Aldo) champions automatically became UFC champions upon the merger. Two of their Lightweights (Benson Henderson & Anthony Pettis) also became UFC champions while Donald Cerrone was a title contender.



None of this made him change his stance that the WEC was a lowly regional promotion. So do you think the WEC was a regional promotion?