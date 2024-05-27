Did not watch a single fight this weekend. Did i miss anything? Boxing? Glory? BKFC? XARM?

jeff7b9
I can't remember the last time I had a weekend where I did not watch ANY fights. If there is no good UFC event I tend to catch a boxing match, I have been enjoying BKFC lately, their shows are fun and I have caught some good kickboxing recently in part thanks to @BoxerMaurits who has been kind enough to remind me about a lot of good Glory events.
But this weekend... nothing.
And I didn't see shit in the news or in my YouTube Feed either. Just that fucking what's his stupid ass got KOed.. with the inhaler and the domestic violence .. Hardy? Greg Hardy? Is that his name?? Meh... not worth watching.
But surely there must have been SOMETHING!!
Some org had to have been smart enough to spot the void and seize the power vacuum oportunity to be the only game in town?? BKFC has done well putting Mike Perry on some of these weekends without a lot of competition, or maybe Karate Combat has hopped in but I didn't hear about either.
What did I miss?
ANYTHING??!?
Anything worth going to watch on YouTube?
