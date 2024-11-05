Did long pants PKA Kickboxing ever rival K1?

Natural Order said: Never seen the fight but I see he fought Carlos Condit way back in 03 at an S-Cup it appears? Crazy the history and crossover of these names through the years. Click to expand...

Ya Souwer beat Condit but much later on Toby Imada upset Souwer in the 2010 S-Cup tournament.Imada used a lot of Judo to score mad points, and progress to fighting Buakaw, who took the whole tournament in his 1 and only ShootBoxing appearance before taking a sabbatical.Toby Imada was also submission of the year winner with that inverted triangle on Jorge Masvidal.