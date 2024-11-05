Did long pants PKA Kickboxing ever rival K1?

Intermission
When did PKA Full Contact Karate end officially? What year? Are clubs still around?
Long Pants Andy Souwer GOAT
Haha that was his way of honoring ShootBoxing - he got notoriety in Japan after winning the badass 8-man S-Cup tournament several times.
not super crazy I would guess
I just mean to look back at end of career and see some of the names that crossed paths that certainly weren't those names at the time.
condit was fighting out of fit-nhb in ABQ. the head coach was an old school karate and Japanese submission wrestling guy. he had connections to the Japanese scene. while I was there a guy I trained with fought and lost to mamoru yamaguchi in shooto.
Never seen the fight but I see he fought Carlos Condit way back in 03 at an S-Cup it appears? Crazy the history and crossover of these names through the years.
It wouid have to be Don Wilson, no?Bill Wallace is the long pants kickboxing GOAT. And RIP Joe Lewis.
It wouid have to be Don Wilson, no?
Ed Herman had a story about taking a kickboxing fight early in his pro career where he’d go out and throw the requisite 5 kicks within the first 10 seconds of the round and then just boxed the dudes face off for the remainderMaybe regionally in the US. I saw some crazy long pants fight in Boston. It is kickboxing but like around 12 rounds. It’s mainly boxing and they are required to kick a few times per round.