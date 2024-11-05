  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Did long pants PKA Kickboxing ever rival K1?

When did PKA Full Contact Karate end officially? What year? Are clubs still around?
 
thecoldbloodedone said:
Haha that was his way of honoring ShootBoxing - he got notoriety in Japan after winning the badass 8-man S-Cup tournament several times.
Never seen the fight but I see he fought Carlos Condit way back in 03 at an S-Cup it appears? Crazy the history and crossover of these names through the years.
 
Natural Order said:
Never seen the fight but I see he fought Carlos Condit way back in 03 at an S-Cup it appears? Crazy the history and crossover of these names through the years.
not super crazy I would guess
condit was fighting out of fit-nhb in ABQ. the head coach was an old school karate and Japanese submission wrestling guy. he had connections to the Japanese scene. while I was there a guy I trained with fought and lost to mamoru yamaguchi in shooto.
 
zapataxiv said:
not super crazy I would guess
condit was fighting out of fit-nhb in ABQ. the head coach was an old school karate and Japanese submission wrestling guy. he had connections to the Japanese scene. while I was there a guy I trained with fought and lost to mamoru yamaguchi in shooto.
I just mean to look back at end of career and see some of the names that crossed paths that certainly weren't those names at the time.
 
Natural Order said:
Never seen the fight but I see he fought Carlos Condit way back in 03 at an S-Cup it appears? Crazy the history and crossover of these names through the years.
Ya Souwer beat Condit but much later on Toby Imada upset Souwer in the 2010 S-Cup tournament.
Imada used a lot of Judo to score mad points, and progress to fighting Buakaw, who took the whole tournament in his 1 and only ShootBoxing appearance before taking a sabbatical.

Toby Imada was also submission of the year winner with that inverted triangle on Jorge Masvidal.
 
Maybe regionally in the US. I saw some crazy long pants fight in Boston. It is kickboxing but like around 12 rounds. It’s mainly boxing and they are required to kick a few times per round.
 
NoSmilez said:
Maybe regionally in the US. I saw some crazy long pants fight in Boston. It is kickboxing but like around 12 rounds. It’s mainly boxing and they are required to kick a few times per round.
Ed Herman had a story about taking a kickboxing fight early in his pro career where he’d go out and throw the requisite 5 kicks within the first 10 seconds of the round and then just boxed the dudes face off for the remainder
 
