PKA kickboxing style fighters?

I randomly thought of Paul "Relentless" Taylor and he used PKA kickboxing which was fancy kicks and sick boxing combos. Curios to know that style of kickboxing is still around?


Are there any current UFC fighters using this particular style of kickboxing?

This style is marked by long pants and this is Paul in action:

 
