Did Little Nog have a better career than either of the Diaz Brothers?

Originally, I was going to ask if the Nog bros were more successful in mma than the Diaz bros. But, Big Nog’s career by itself shadows the Diaz careers added together.

Little Nog beat Alistair 2x, Tito, Sakuraba, Hendo, Evans and Guy Mezger.

It’s hard to declare whether Nate or Nick had a better career. I’d lean towards Nick because he was a strike force champ.

Personally, I think that little nog has better wins when you zoom out. But the Diaz brothers were both closer to reaching the best in their correlating weight class.
 
For reference:

Nick beat Chris Lytle, Robbie Lawler, Gleison Tibau, Takanori Gomi, Frank Shamrock, Hayato Sakurai, Paul Daley, BJ Penn.

Nate beat Melvin Guillard, Takanori Gomi, Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller, Gray Maynard, Michael Johnson, Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, Tony Ferguson.
 
Shamrock, Penn and Sakurai were way over the hump iirc
 
Nick was a Strikeforce champ as mentioned but Lil Nog has the better wins. Really though it depends on how you define a better career. Both Diaz Bros are infinitely more popular. I mean, would you rather have the better wins or be more known and famous?
 
I don't think so. Respectfully I don't even know if normie people in America know there is another Nogueira brother. Diaz brothers also blew up during the beginning of social media. Nick was one of the first crop of fighters that Showtime did these documentary segments on. Before that people had to read interviews about their favorite fighters. Now every person with a camera can just ask some questions. Nate crossed over with his Mcgregor win. He does Hollywood segments. He went on the Conan O'Brien show etc etc. Celebs shout him out.
 
Domitian said:
Nick was a Strikeforce champ as mentioned but Lil Nog has the better wins. Really though it depends on how you define a better career. Both Diaz Bros are infinitely more popular. I mean, would you rather have the better wins or be more known and famous?
Ehh, I rather have Anderson Silva career than a McNuggets one
 
Nog better wins and less losses.
Diaz bros better weed fame
 
