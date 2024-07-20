Did Little Nog have a better career than either of the Diaz Brothers?

filthybliss
Mar 4, 2024
Originally, I was going to ask if the Nog bros were more successful in mma than the Diaz bros. But, Big Nog’s career by itself shadows the Diaz careers added together.
Little Nog beat Alistair 2x, Tito, Sakuraba, Hendo, Evans and Guy Mezger.
It’s hard to declare whether Nate or Nick had a better career. I’d lean towards Nick because he was a strike force champ.
Personally, I think that little nog has better wins when you zoom out. But the Diaz brothers were both closer to reaching the best in their correlating weight class.
