Did Islam performance make you reconsider Oliveira's chances in a rematch?

Aug 4, 2016
It didn't change much for me but I always rated Charles and gave him more chance than most.
I think Islam showed some weakness by not being able to finish takedowns in rd2 after burning out his legs a bit with the bodylock in rd1. But on the other side the striking keeps looking better.
Should Charles change his gameplan in any way if he gets the rematch? Try to initiate the grappling himself as a way to tire Islam?
