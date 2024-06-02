Did Islam performance make you reconsider Oliveira's chances in a rematch?

It didn't change much for me but I always rated Charles and gave him more chance than most.

I think Islam showed some weakness by not being able to finish takedowns in rd2 after burning out his legs a bit with the bodylock in rd1. But on the other side the striking keeps looking better.

Should Charles change his gameplan in any way if he gets the rematch? Try to initiate the grappling himself as a way to tire Islam?
 
Yes.

But mainly no bc Islam is a horrible style matchup for Charles.

And Charles is to eager to lay on his back and let another man on top of him.
 
How exactly? Nothing in the Dustin fight changes the assessment from the last Charles fight: that Islam wins standing and on the ground.
 
Islam's striking looked better than ever and Oliveira has not a great defense nor chin.
So Islam definately winning again
 
Not sure. Dustin did far better than expected with his TDD.

Charles literally will flop to his back to try guard subs.
 
Performances change based on a bevy of factors, but skillsets (rarely) change. Islam is an elite striker and in particular an elite counterstriker who is patient on the feet and on the mat. Charles is a down hill fighter who is willing to walk into the fire and go first and his striking defense isn't the best. This gives Islam the edge.

I've always given Charles a chance because he has the power to change a fight and in MMA anything can happen, but all else equal, Islam wins again.
 
It didn't change much for me but I always rated Charles and gave him more chance than most.

I think Islam showed some weakness by not being able to finish takedowns in rd2 after burning out his legs a bit with the bodylock in rd1. But on the other side the striking keeps looking better.

Should Charles change his gameplan in any way if he gets the rematch? Try to initiate the grappling himself as a way to tire Islam?
It actually made me confirm that Oliveira wouldn't stand a chance in a rematch, because of the striking. Charles against Poirier started well on the feet and minutes later Poirier was reading him and hurting him badly.

Charles lost the first fight against Islam because of the striking and would lose again for the same reason, he exposes himself too much. Then we have the grappling where we go anywhere, because Charles can't finish Islam, Islam probably doesn't finish Charles unless he gets hurt, but Islam can stay on top of him, so Charles has nowhere to go.
 
At this stage, how different are their fighting styles apart from Islam is more defensively responsible.
 
It didn't change much for me but I always rated Charles and gave him more chance than most.

I think Islam showed some weakness by not being able to finish takedowns in rd2 after burning out his legs a bit with the bodylock in rd1. But on the other side the striking keeps looking better.

Should Charles change his gameplan in any way if he gets the rematch? Try to initiate the grappling himself as a way to tire Islam?
Certainly not after learning that Islam fought through staph. Olives is good enough to beat Islam on a bad day, but all things equal i'm putting my money on Islam every time.
 
It actually made me confirm that Oliveira wouldn't stand a chance in a rematch, because of the striking. Charles against Poirier started well on the feet and minutes later Poirier was reading him and hurting him badly.

Charles lost the first fight against Islam because of the striking and would lose again for the same reason, he exposes himself too much. Then we have the grappling where we go anywhere, because Charles can't finish Islam, Islam probably doesn't finish Charles unless he gets hurt, but Islam can stay on top of him, so Charles has nowhere to go.
It's also worth noting that Charles is pushing 35, has been fighting for 17 years and has 45 fights. And all but 13 of his fights have been in the UFC. Earlier in his career he was fighting Frankie Edgar, Pettis, Cerrone, Jim Miller, Cub Swanson, etc. (before any of them were old/washed). So he's had a long career with very few easy fights. I wouldn't say he's washed yet, but he could suddenly look old at any time.

He's still dangerous on the feet and ground, so he has a chance against anyone, including Islam. But I'd give him even less of a chance if they fight again. Islam is a very tough style match-up for him.
 
Islam couldn't finish takedowns in rd2 when he was in good positions. To me it seemed like his legs were clearly tired from the bodylock in rd1 and he lacked some extra pop to finish.

I don't think it's a cardio problem tough. I think Dustin made him work hard to keep the bodylock in 1 and he just squeezed it harder than he should. In round 3 he gets one and abandons it really quick and I think that's telling.

Am I crazy to say if Islam gets to the same positions he did in rd2 in rd1 he gets 2 or 3 takedowns? Doesn't that show a weakness?
 
Do Canx already lost to Islam then proceeded to lose to a poor man’s Islam. I’m sure he has Islam right where he wants him in a rematch lmao.
 
Olives blocks punches with his face.. I don't see an advantage for him anywhere. Islams striking has improved so much
 
Charles smokes Islam in the rematch. I'm sure all the haters thought Usman would beat Leon soundly in the 2nd/3rd fight, just like DC would beat Stipe in the 2nd/3rd fight. Plenty of examples of fighters losing the first fight and then winning the 2nd and 3rd.
 
Charles smokes Islam in the rematch. I'm sure all the haters thought Usman would beat Leon soundly in the 2nd/3rd fight, just like DC would beat Stipe in the 2nd/3rd fight. Plenty of examples of fighters losing the first fight and then winning the 2nd and 3rd.
Yoda says: Strong with this, the delusion is!

😂🤣 I get it, there's a big group of ppl who simply don't like Makhachev. But this take has reached the nonsensical realm. 🤪

Other fights you mentioned, have jack to do with Oli v Mak. Believing Charles winning a close fight is one thing, but on what planet is Charles (who would be 35 yrs old at the earliest they could fight, Nov 2024) "smoking" Makhachev?🤦🤣 You have absolutely Zilch to back up such a naked argument, one that screams "I am a butt hurt Makhachev hater."

Makhachev essentially dominated Oli in the first fight, dropped him standing up, & beat him at his own game(submissions)... so much so Oli didn't even want a rematch(Chael has done several videos on this)

Arman just beat Oli too, & Makhachev is much better than Tsarukyan standing & still better than him on the ground.

Your take was absolutely devoid of any semblance of objectivity, zero, zip, zilch, nada, niet, none....
 
It didn't change much for me but I always rated Charles and gave him more chance than most.

I think Islam showed some weakness by not being able to finish takedowns in rd2 after burning out his legs a bit with the bodylock in rd1. But on the other side the striking keeps looking better.

Should Charles change his gameplan in any way if he gets the rematch? Try to initiate the grappling himself as a way to tire Islam?
The fact he was staph infection yet still fought that good, no Charles has very little chance.
 
There is a reason why the dagis want to lure Charles to train with them. Charles knows how to finish a rear naked and how to chain subs. His submission technique is on an another level. It’s pure technique, no force, strength or just squeeze. This is the main weakness of the team eagle in their otherwise very dominant style.
 
