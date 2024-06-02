Did Islam performance make you reconsider Oliveira's chances in a rematch?

checktheknuckles said: Charles smokes Islam in the rematch. I'm sure all the haters thought Usman would beat Leon soundly in the 2nd/3rd fight, just like DC would beat Stipe in the 2nd/3rd fight. Plenty of examples of fighters losing the first fight and then winning the 2nd and 3rd. Click to expand...

Yoda says: Strong with this, the delusion is!I get it, there's a big group of ppl who simply don't like Makhachev. But this take has reached the nonsensical realm.Other fights you mentioned, have jack to do with Oli v Mak. Believing Charles winning a close fight is one thing, but on what planet is Charles (who would be 35 yrs old at the earliest they could fight, Nov 2024) "smoking" Makhachev?You have absolutely Zilch to back up such a naked argument, one that screams "I am a butt hurt Makhachev hater."Makhachev essentially dominated Oli in the first fight, dropped him standing up, & beat him at his own game(submissions)... so much so Oli didn't even want a rematch(Chael has done several videos on this)Arman just beat Oli too, & Makhachev is much better than Tsarukyan standing & still better than him on the ground.Your take was absolutely devoid of any semblance of objectivity, zero, zip, zilch, nada, niet, none....