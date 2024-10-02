Did anyone foresee Conor turning into THIS?

I honestly thought Conor was never going to stop at one point. Guy was ready to fight again months after KOing Aldo and was back again months after the Nate loss. When he took the hiatus after the Floyd I thought he was going to less active or maybe even retire but holy shit, I did not see him turning into this. Everything he said during his prime, weakness, inactivity, yelling from the sidelines, is what he is doing right now but even if I'm not a fan anymore, it's sad to see him like this.
 
nate-diaz-not-surprised.gif
 
TerraRayzing said:
Everything he said during his prime, weakness, inactivity, yelling from the sidelines, is what he is doing right now but even if I'm not a fan anymore, it's sad to see him like this.
Definitely sad. His meteoric rise was unlike anything ever seen in the history of the sport. Although he was always an eccentric, he was also very philosophical and charismatic early on.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Yes.

100%, and I’ve called it since his fight with Khabib.

The writing was on the wall.
This. It was very predictable. There was nothing in Conor's behavior that suggested he would handle success and fame well. The first time where i absolutely knew he was cooked long term was when his ties to the Dublin mob were exposed. He will have a very sad end.
 
How many people would continue working hard for someone else if they had a multi-million net worth?
 
We all predicted he would become a fat cat and a parody of his former self with the millions and the fame.

Most people coming from a poor background can't deal properly with wealth, McGregor is one of them

His story = the story of thousands and thousands of pro athletes in the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, boxers, etc.
 
Fight Professor said:
How many people would continue working hard for someone else if they had a multi-million net worth?
Tom Brady is worth half a billion dollars and he still suited up for the Bucs and gave it his all. As did Kobe. Conor just isn't that guy.
 
Yeah he's been visibly struggling with substance abuse for years. He needs to go to rehab.
 
Seems like a lot of people are absolutely corrupted by seeking wealth and fame. Not really shocked Conor isn't an outlier
 
I mean he literally said even before the Aldo fight he was going to make a million and retire.
 
i don't watch much of MMA or fighters outside of actual fighting, and i said before i don't think Conor is a drug addict. i have to retract that statement, he is definitely a drug addict.

i thought he just liked a bit of weekend warrioring but this dude is straight up a slack jawed out of his mind crack head.
 
Nobody can stay on track once you have substance abuse problems.
 
