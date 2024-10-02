Did anyone foresee Conor turning into THIS?





I honestly thought Conor was never going to stop at one point. Guy was ready to fight again months after KOing Aldo and was back again months after the Nate loss. When he took the hiatus after the Floyd I thought he was going to less active or maybe even retire but holy shit, I did not see him turning into this. Everything he said during his prime, weakness, inactivity, yelling from the sidelines, is what he is doing right now but even if I'm not a fan anymore, it's sad to see him like this.