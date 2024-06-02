Did anyone for a moment think that Dustin might pull off the upset last night?

DecisionSplit said: Was it? They head clashed a bunch of times including one that shattered Poirier's nose. Islam seemed never close to being finished or threatened at all. Poirier was fighting for his life at multiple points nearly every round until he was finally finished. Looked like a fight on its way to being scored 4-1 pretty clearly with Poirier taking high amounts of damage.



Poirier looked winded after round one and his shots all looked much slower and weak than they usually were. He never really wobbled Islam or threw a flurry at him which is his usual style. His lead hook is always crisp and quick but looked underwater slow. And he barely threw out any leg kicks either probably due to being paranoid about takedowns. He just looked overwhelmed and defeated. Click to expand...

Can't agree more.Usually Dustin is spamming his straight left.This time he barely threw it. First I thought he is focused on the right, since he caught St Denis with it.But he just couldn't get the timing right and it was more difficult for him against a southpaw.Also he was slow from the second round on. His arms couldn't be burned out by then, the wrestling wasn't that taxing on the arms. It was weird.He had no pop after 5 minutes and I thought "man no way he hurts Islam being that slow and stiff"And his defense looked bad.He admitted, that he couldn't get his reads on Islam. Couldn't work with his awkward style.The headbutt cracked his nose and led to a brutal knee. Otherwise he might've gotten his famous second wind.Well seems like Islam is good at taking your weapons away.Dustin saying that he can't do 2 a days anymore has me worried. He is getting old. It's ok to think about retirement.He has a few good fights left in him, but I'm fine with either decision.