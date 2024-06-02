Did anyone for a moment think that Dustin might pull off the upset last night?

Arm Barbarian
I gotta admit, when he started stuffing a bunch of Islams TDs mid fight, and was teeing off on his body when Makachev tried to thai plum him, I started to sit up in my chair. Both dudes covered in blood at the tail end of the third, nose to nose talking to each other as the bell rang - Gangster shit.
He shucked off a couple of clinches, I think in the fourth round and yelled at Islam, "Get the fuck off me."
It started to look like he was beginning to shift the momentum and start landing more shots.
But major props to Mak with that fifth round ankle pick / sweep into that choke.
Crazy good fight. Far more competitive than I thought it would be.
Dustin had me going, "Holy shit...What IF...." for a moment there.
