BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,759
- Reaction score
- 39,543
Diniz will be replacing Alexandr Romanov.
Diniz did not look great in his last match up I'm not sure he's ready for a fighter of Lewis level just yet, but if he fights to his potential he should be able to bang with lewis... on paper.Better or worse matchup for The Black Beast?
Romanov was a decent matchup for Lewis. Fight had Lewis by late rd 1 or rd 2 ko written all over it. Romanov isn't a great finisher & has shit cardio, while we've seen Lewis do his comeback KO routine a dozen times vs similar fighters.UFC wanted to get Romanov out of the Lewis fight when he wouldn't sign the "No Takedowns" clause of the contract, makes sense.
This may be a harder fight for BBRomanov was a decent matchup for Lewis. Fight had Lewis by late rd 1 or rd 2 ko written all over it. Romanov isn't a great finisher & has shit cardio, while we've seen Lewis do his comeback KO routine a dozen times vs similar fighters.
I don't think Karl Williams is bottom tier competition, on paper he should have won because of wrestling.I wanna ride with Diniz, but he's looked very underwhelming against bottom tier competition. In theory they're throwing him a bone here, bc this should stay standing, but he struggled with Austin Lane, so BB by KO, imo.
I mean he looked decent on the feet, fast for a heavyweight. Its his grappling that needs work, and Black Beast cant shoot a takedown to save his life.Diniz did not look great in his last match up I'm not sure he's ready for a fighter of Lewis level just yet, but if he fights to his potential he should be able to bang with lewis... on paper.
I thought the UFC would bring this guy up slower and get him some more KO's before doing a match up like this. Maybe they lost faith in him and want a refund black beast style.