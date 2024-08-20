News Derrick Lewis vs Jhonata Diniz is set for UFC Edmonton on Nov. 2nd

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    24
BoxerMaurits said:
Better or worse matchup for The Black Beast?
Diniz did not look great in his last match up I'm not sure he's ready for a fighter of Lewis level just yet, but if he fights to his potential he should be able to bang with lewis... on paper.

I thought the UFC would bring this guy up slower and get him some more KO's before doing a match up like this. Maybe they lost faith in him and want a refund black beast style.
 
Know for the thing we really care to now about!

Jhonata is a name with a unique blend of Portuguese and Hebrew influences. While not widely used, it carries a distinct charm and a strong meaning. It is primarily a masculine name, originating from the combination of "João" (John) and "Nathan" (God has given). The name embodies the qualities of strength, faith, and a gift from God.
Jhonata is easy to write and pronounce, although its uncommon usage may lead to occasional misspellings. It is a name that evokes a sense of tradition and faith, making it a meaningful choice for parents seeking a name with depth and history.

No, it just turns his parents into pretentious cunts!
Still a fun guy to watch.
 
svmr_db said:
UFC wanted to get Romanov out of the Lewis fight when he wouldn't sign the "No Takedowns" clause of the contract, makes sense.
Romanov was a decent matchup for Lewis. Fight had Lewis by late rd 1 or rd 2 ko written all over it. Romanov isn't a great finisher & has shit cardio, while we've seen Lewis do his comeback KO routine a dozen times vs similar fighters.
 
JoeRowe said:
Romanov was a decent matchup for Lewis. Fight had Lewis by late rd 1 or rd 2 ko written all over it. Romanov isn't a great finisher & has shit cardio, while we've seen Lewis do his comeback KO routine a dozen times vs similar fighters.
This may be a harder fight for BB
 
Oddly haven't seen Diniz fight in the UFC yet.
but
Lewis is insanely strong and when motivated is decenty well rounded now days so I'm thinking he could throw Diniz to the ground and score some fight ending ground and pound. Same way he did to Tai (Tai's chin was insane eating those shots)
 
Bobby Boulders said:
I wanna ride with Diniz, but he's looked very underwhelming against bottom tier competition. In theory they're throwing him a bone here, bc this should stay standing, but he struggled with Austin Lane, so BB by KO, imo.
I don't think Karl Williams is bottom tier competition, on paper he should have won because of wrestling.

I think they have high expectations for Diniz and are throwing him to the wolves and bad stylistic matchups early to see what happens.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Diniz did not look great in his last match up I'm not sure he's ready for a fighter of Lewis level just yet, but if he fights to his potential he should be able to bang with lewis... on paper.

I thought the UFC would bring this guy up slower and get him some more KO's before doing a match up like this. Maybe they lost faith in him and want a refund black beast style.
I mean he looked decent on the feet, fast for a heavyweight. Its his grappling that needs work, and Black Beast cant shoot a takedown to save his life.

He probably smokes Lewis here
 
Who tf is Jhonata Diniz? Apparently he beat Karl Williams and Austen Lane (names I recognize), but I don't remember any of that
 
